AT&T Executives' Pay Climbed After Media Takeover

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson's total compensation edged up to more than $29 million last year while his lieutenants received hefty bonuses tied to the company's acquisition of Time Warner.

FAA Has No Current Plans to Ground Boeing's 737 MAX

U.S. aviation regulators said they have no current plans to ground Boeing's 737 MAX airliners following the deadly crash in Ethiopia, and expect by the end of April to mandate a software fix for an automated flight-control system that played a central role in the recent Lion Air crash of the same model.

KPMG Ex-Partner Convicted In 'Steal the Exam' Scandal

A former high-ranking partner at KPMG was convicted on accusations he was involved in a scheme to steal confidential information to help the Big Four accounting firm look better to its regulator, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. Hedge Fund to Offer Its Own Slate of Directors for Toshiba

New York-based hedge fund King Street Capital Management said it intends to nominate a slate of independent directors to replace a majority of Toshiba's board.

Google Agreed to Pay $135 Million to Two Executives Accused of Sexual Harassment

Google agreed to pay $135 million in exit packages to two top executives who left the company after being accused of sexual harassment and covered up the reasons for their departures.

Safety Fears Put Boeing on the Defensive

Boeing came under broad pressure Monday after the weekend's fatal crash in Ethiopia, as investors and passengers joined a handful of aviation regulators expressing worry about the safety of the 737 MAX 8 jetliner.

Wells Fargo Regulators Weigh Executive Shakeup as CEO Heads to Washington

Wells Fargo remains at sharp odds with its government overseers. How sharp should come into focus Tuesday, when CEO Timothy Sloan appears before a House Financial Services Committee.

Nvidia to Acquire Mellanox for Roughly $7 Billion

Nvidia agreed to acquire networking firm Mellanox Technologies for about $6.9 billion, its largest deal by far as it bolsters its bet on cloud computing after suffering a stinging drop in its core graphics-chips business late last year.

Barrick Drops Newmont Bid; Both Agree to Joint Venture

Barrick Gold, the world's biggest gold miner, called off its nearly $18 billion offer for rival Newmont Mining after the two agreed to a Nevada joint venture.

Tesla, in Reversal, to Keep More Stores Open

Electric-car maker Tesla said it would keep more showrooms open than it had previously planned, and that it would also raise its vehicle prices by about 3% on average world-wide.