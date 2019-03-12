Tesla's Musk Rebuts SEC's Motion to Hold Him in Contempt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed back against regulators, telling a federal judge he didn't violate a fraud settlement that restricted his social-media communications and suggested the government is trying to muzzle him.

AT&T Executives' Pay Climbed After Media Takeover

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson's total compensation edged up to more than $29 million last year while his lieutenants received hefty bonuses tied to the company's acquisition of Time Warner.

FAA Has No Current Plans to Ground Boeing's 737 MAX

U.S. aviation regulators said they have no current plans to ground Boeing's 737 MAX airliners following the deadly crash in Ethiopia, and expect by the end of April to mandate a software fix for an automated flight-control system that played a central role in the recent Lion Air crash of the same model.

Singapore Temporarily Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Operations

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said it has temporarily suspended operation of all variants of the Boeing Co. 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore after two fatal accidents involving the aircraft type in less than five months.

Indonesia's Lippo Karawaci Seeks to Raise Over $1 Billion via Rights Issue, Asset Sale

The company will raise $750 million through a rights issue that will be fully underwritten by the family. Another $260 million will be raised by selling one of its retail malls in Indonesia.

KPMG Ex-Partner Convicted In 'Steal the Exam' Scandal

A former high-ranking partner at KPMG was convicted on accusations he was involved in a scheme to steal confidential information to help the Big Four accounting firm look better to its regulator, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. Hedge Fund to Offer Its Own Slate of Directors for Toshiba

New York-based hedge fund King Street Capital Management said it intends to nominate a slate of independent directors to replace a majority of Toshiba's board.

Bigger Than E*Trade: A Chinese Online Broker Soars

Bubbly Chinese stocks are back. Almost four years after an epic boom and bust, China's markets are on another roller-coaster ride, with shares in internet companies and brokerage houses among the most volatile.

Google Agreed to Pay $135 Million to Two Executives Accused of Sexual Harassment

Google agreed to pay $135 million in exit packages to two top executives who left the company after being accused of sexual harassment and covered up the reasons for their departures.

Safety Fears Put Boeing on the Defensive

Boeing came under broad pressure Monday after the weekend's fatal crash in Ethiopia, as investors and passengers joined a handful of aviation regulators expressing worry about the safety of the 737 MAX 8 jetliner.