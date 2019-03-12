Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/12/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Groundings of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Jets Spread After Ethiopian Crash

Boeing's troubled 737 MAX jet was hit with new groundings in Australia, Latin America and Singapore, as the company struggled to contain the fallout from Sunday's deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash. 

 
Tesla's Musk Rebuts SEC's Motion to Hold Him in Contempt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk pushed back against regulators, telling a federal judge he didn't violate a fraud settlement that restricted his social-media communications and suggested the government is trying to muzzle him. 

 
Renault, Nissan, Mitsubishi to Create New Alliance Board

Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi plan to create a new decision-making body for their alliance, in an attempt to reset the partnership that was thrown into turmoil by the arrest of former Nissan chairman and Renault chief executive Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Volkswagen Profit Slips; Accelerates Electric Push

Profits at Volkswagen's core brand fell in 2018 following a EUR1.9 billion diesel-related hit, and the auto maker said it plans to accelerate its rollout of electric models. 

 
AT&T Executives' Pay Climbed After Media Takeover

AT&T Chief Executive Randall Stephenson's total compensation edged up to more than $29 million last year while his lieutenants received hefty bonuses tied to the company's acquisition of Time Warner. 

 
FAA Has No Current Plans to Ground Boeing's 737 MAX

U.S. aviation regulators said they have no current plans to ground Boeing's 737 MAX airliners following the deadly crash in Ethiopia, and expect by the end of April to mandate a software fix for an automated flight-control system that played a central role in the recent Lion Air crash of the same model. 

 
Singapore Temporarily Suspends Boeing 737 MAX Operations

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore said it has temporarily suspended operation of all variants of the Boeing Co. 737 MAX aircraft into and out of Singapore after two fatal accidents involving the aircraft type in less than five months. 

 
Indonesia's Lippo Karawaci Seeks to Raise Over $1 Billion via Rights Issue, Asset Sale

The company will raise $750 million through a rights issue that will be fully underwritten by the family. Another $260 million will be raised by selling one of its retail malls in Indonesia. 

 
KPMG Ex-Partner Convicted In 'Steal the Exam' Scandal

A former high-ranking partner at KPMG was convicted on accusations he was involved in a scheme to steal confidential information to help the Big Four accounting firm look better to its regulator, federal prosecutors said. 

 
U.S. Hedge Fund to Offer Its Own Slate of Directors for Toshiba

New York-based hedge fund King Street Capital Management said it intends to nominate a slate of independent directors to replace a majority of Toshiba's board.

