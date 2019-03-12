Wells Fargo CEO Faces Aggressive Questions from Congress

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan faced combative questions from a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, his latest test in the yearslong fallout from his bank's sales-practices scandal.

Fed Bans Two Ex-Goldman Bankers From Industry

The Federal Reserve Board of Governors has barred former Goldman Sachs bankers Tim Leissner and Roger Ng from the banking industry because of their alleged involvement in the 1MDB scandal.

Goldman Opens Up In-House Moneymaker to Outside Investors

A Goldman Sachs Group profit machine that has invested the bank's own money in Asian property, African startups and troubled U.S. retailers, among other ventures, is opening up to outside investors.

Boeing Crash Fallout Spreads as More 737 MAX Jets Are Idled

British regulators broke ranks with their U.S. counterparts, joining a parade of other countries and airlines in grounding the Boeing 737 MAX after two deadly crashes of the aircraft in the past five months.

Stitch Fix Shares Rise on Earnings Beat, Outlook

Shares of Stitch Fix jumped Tuesday, as the online fashion subscription service's latest quarterly results assuaged investor concerns about customer growth.

Honda to Recall 1.1 Million Previously Repaired Vehicles in U.S.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. said Tuesday it is recalling 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective Takata airbags.

Disney Sets March 20 Closing Date for Fox Assets Deal

Walt Disney Co. expects to close its $71.3 billion acquisition of major assets of 21st Century Fox on March 20, the company said.

Dick's Sporting Goods to Remove Guns from 125 Stores

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. said Tuesday it will stop selling firearms at 125 of its stores, further pulling back from the business after the retailer decided last year to tighten its policies on gun sales.

Volkswagen Supercharges Electric Car Push as Profits Weaken

Volkswagen will accelerate development and production of electric vehicles, increasing its bet on the technology as profitability in China and at its core Volkswagen-brand unit is slipping.

Intel Keeps Its Powder Dry

If Intel really lost Mellanox Technologies to Nvidia, there might be a decent consolation prize in the offing. Plus, Intel has more pressing problems, such as getting its next-generation chipmaking process ready for high-volume shipping.