News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/12/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Rite Aid CEO to Leave as Company Plans to Shed 400 Corporate Jobs

Rite Aid, facing investor pressure amid disappointing performance, disclosed plans to replace three of its top ranked executives, including Chief Executive John Standley. 

 
Boeing to Make Key Change in 737 MAX Cockpit Software

Boeing Co. is making an extensive change to the flight-control system in the 737 MAX aircraft implicated in October's Lion Air crash in Indonesia, going beyond what many industry officials familiar with the discussions had anticipated. 

 
TPG's McGlashan Stripped of Duties in Wake of College-Admission Scandal

Mr. McGlashan is among dozens of defendants, including several with ties to the private-equity and venture-capital industry, named in a federal suit unveiled Tuesday. 

 
Problems Begin to Mount for Edward Lampert's New Sears

The issues facing Edward Lampert's new Sears are piling up as the old Sears demands more cash it says it is owed from last month's sale of the retailer's assets at a bankruptcy auction. 

 
Novartis, Volkswagen Focus on Improving Culture Following Compliance Setbacks

Executives from Novartis and Volkswagen discussed improving company culture after compliance setbacks, and the changing role of the compliance officer, during a panel discussion. 

 
Boeing Bonds Move Little in Wake of Crash

Boeing Co. shares tumbled for a second day after the latest crash of its 737 MAX aircraft, but the company's bonds saw little selling pressure. 

 
CBS Buys Remaining 50% in Pop, a Cable Network, From Lions Gate

CBS said it has acquired the 50% stake in the cable network Pop held by Lions Gate Entertainment, giving it complete ownership of the channel. 

 
Mohawk Industries Names New CFO

The Calhoun, Ga., based flooring company said Glenn Landau will become chief financial officer and executive vice president, effective April 1. He succeeds Frank Boykin, who will retire as CFO on March 31, 2019 

 
Honda to Recall 1.1 Million Previously Repaired Vehicles in U.S.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. said Tuesday it is recalling 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. to replace defective Takata airbags. 

 
Regulator Slams Wells Fargo After CEO Testifies to Congress

Wells Fargo Chief Executive Timothy Sloan faced combative questions from a bipartisan group of House lawmakers, his latest test in the yearslong fallout from his bank's sales-practices scandal.

