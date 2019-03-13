Trump: FAA to Ground All U.S. Flights of Boeing 737 MAX Planes

President Trump said U.S. regulators are grounding all U.S. flights of the Boeing 737 MAX 8 and MAX 9 aircraft, following similar moves by regulators in more than 30 other countries.

SEC Closes Probe Into Mylan's Real-Estate Dealings with Former Director

Drugmaker Mylan NV said the Securities and Exchange Commission closed a three-year-old investigation into real-estate dealings with a former director, without taking any enforcement action.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Shakes Up Management After Ghosn Arrest

The globe-spanning auto alliance of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is shuffling management in the wake of Carlos Ghosn's arrest and dismissal, reassigning senior executives who worked alongside the auto titan.

Volkswagen Slams the Brakes on Traton IPO, Citing Market Conditions

Volkswagen has decided to put on hold the initial public offering for its truck unit Traton SE, the car maker said Wednesday.

Fiat Chrysler to Recall Nearly 863,000 Vehicles After Emission Tests

Fiat Chrysler is recalling nearly 863,000 of its vehicles in the U.S. after some didn't meet federal emissions standards.

JPMorgan Chase to Open 90 Branches This Year

JPMorgan Chase expects to open 90 branches by the end of 2019 in cities such as Charlotte, Minneapolis and Nashville, as part of its plan to enter new markets.

American Express May Become Less Rewarding

American Express has weathered the battle for lavish rewards, but it is increasingly exposed to credit risk.

Brookfield Asset Management to Buy 62% of Oaktree Capital

Brookfield Asset Management is buying a majority stake in Oaktree Capital Management, bringing an end to the credit-investment firm's six-year run as a public company.

Adidas Runs Into Supply-Chain Problems in Crucial North American Market

Adidas said a supply-chain bottleneck in North America would prevent it from meeting demand for its products in coming months, sending shares down amid concerns it could lose its footing in one of its most important markets.

Nelson Peltz to Serve as Adviser to Aurora Cannabis Board

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has been named strategic adviser to Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s board in a bid to help the Canadian marijuana producer with its global expansion ambitions.