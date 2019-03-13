Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout

The global grounding of Boeing's most popular model is likely to generate a host of business challenges for the aerospace giant, which is already wrestling with the reputational fallout from the crash Sunday of one of its planes and a swift reaction outside the U.S.

737 MAX Flight Cancellations and Passenger Rebookings to Hit Travelers

Flight cancellations and passenger rebookings will likely spread throughout airline systems following President Trump's order grounding Boeing Co.'s fleet of 737 MAX airliners Wednesday.

SoftBank, Other Investors in Talks to Invest $1 Billion in Uber's Self-Driving Unit

A consortium that includes SoftBank Group is in late-stage talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies' self-driving vehicle unit.

Former UBS Employee Sues for Sexual Harassment, Discrimination

A former UBS Group AG employee in London who alleges a more senior colleague raped her in 2017 is suing the Swiss bank for sexual harassment and discrimination.

Two GameStop Investors Push for Board Refresh

Two GameStop shareholders are threatening a proxy fight, if the videogame retailer doesn't overhaul its board of directors and take other steps to improve its performance after a sale process didn't pan out.

XPO Logistics Dropped Acquisition Bid After Short-Seller Report, CEO Says

The report from hedge-fund manager Spruce Point Capital Management LLC accused XPO of hiding losses through aggressive accounting, and criticized the roll-ups Mr. Jacobs used to build XPO into one of the largest logistics and freight transport providers in North America.

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Shakes Up Management After Ghosn Arrest

The globe-spanning auto alliance of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is shuffling management in the wake of Carlos Ghosn's arrest and dismissal, reassigning senior executives who worked alongside the auto titan.

Wells Fargo CEO's Pay Up 5% From 2017

Chief Executive Timothy Sloan received $18.4 million in compensation for 2018, including a $2 million incentive award.

American Express May Become Less Rewarding

American Express has weathered the battle for lavish rewards, but it is increasingly exposed to credit risk.

SEC Closes Probe Into Mylan's Real-Estate Dealings with Former Director

Drugmaker Mylan NV said the Securities and Exchange Commission closed a three-year-old investigation into real-estate dealings with a former director, without taking any enforcement action.