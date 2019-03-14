Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/14/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Facebook and Instagram Suffer Lengthy Outages

Facebook's Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp apps were inaccessible for millions of users for much of Wednesday and into Thursday. 

 
Pinduoduo Has No Problem Gaining Users. Profit, Not so Much.

The Chinese e-commerce company's revenue last quarter had more than tripled from a year ago, its but costs are rising even faster. 

 
Boeing Tries to Limit the Fallout

The global grounding of Boeing's most popular model is likely to generate a host of business challenges for the aerospace giant, which is wrestling with the reputational fallout from Sunday's crash. 

 
Lufthansa Profit Falls

Lufthansa said its fourth-quarter net profit fell after it was hit by strikes which led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights in Germany, but the airline forecast higher revenue in 2019. 

 
737 MAX Flight Cancellations and Passenger Rebookings to Hit Travelers

Flight cancellations and passenger rebookings will likely spread throughout airline systems following President Trump's order grounding Boeing Co.'s fleet of 737 MAX airliners Wednesday. 

 
SoftBank, Other Investors in Talks to Invest $1 Billion in Uber's Self-Driving Unit

A consortium that includes SoftBank Group is in late-stage talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies' self-driving vehicle unit. 

 
Former UBS Employee Sues for Sexual Harassment, Discrimination

A former UBS Group AG employee in London who alleges a more senior colleague raped her in 2017 is suing the Swiss bank for sexual harassment and discrimination. 

 
Two GameStop Investors Push for Board Refresh

Two GameStop shareholders are threatening a proxy fight, if the videogame retailer doesn't overhaul its board of directors and take other steps to improve its performance after a sale process didn't pan out. 

 
XPO Logistics Dropped Acquisition Bid After Short-Seller Report, CEO Says

The report from hedge-fund manager Spruce Point Capital Management LLC accused XPO of hiding losses through aggressive accounting, and criticized the roll-ups Mr. Jacobs used to build XPO into one of the largest logistics and freight transport providers in North America. 

 
Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Shakes Up Management After Ghosn Arrest

The globe-spanning auto alliance of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi is shuffling management in the wake of Carlos Ghosn's arrest and dismissal, reassigning senior executives who worked alongside the auto titan.

