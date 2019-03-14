Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/14/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Crashed Jet's Black Boxes to Be Probed for Clues to 737 MAX's Safety

The black boxes from Ethiopian Flight 302 arrived in France for analysis, a key step in a probe that could help determine how long Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner remains grounded. 

 
Tesla Names New Accounting Chief

Tesla named Vaibhav Taneja to the role of chief accounting officer as the electric-car maker looks to build up its C-suite team amid a wave of departures over the past year. 

 
GE Warns of Falling Profits, $2 Billion Cash Burn in 2019

General Electric warned investors of another year of lower profits and weak cash flow from its core industrial operations, while detailing its plans to cut costs and debt. 

 
Big Banks Fined $100 Million for Hong Kong IPO Failures

Hong Kong's market regulator banned UBS from the most senior role on initial public offerings for a year, fining the Swiss bank and three rivals $100.2 million in total for cutting corners on IPOs. 

 
DoorDash Is Coming in Hot

A market-research report shows the food-delivery service recently pulled ahead of competitors in terms of total consumer spending. Investors will be looking to see whether DoorDash will continue to sizzle. 

 
Oracle's Cloud Growth Tempers Expectations

Oracle is set to report results amid concerns that it has been slower than some rivals to develop cloud-computing technology, 

 
Facebook and Instagram Suffer Lengthy Outages

A widespread outage that affected millions of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp users Wednesday stretched well into Thursday morning, in one of the longest disruptions for the tech giant's service in years. 

 
Pinduoduo Has No Problem Gaining Users. Profit, Not so Much.

The Chinese e-commerce company's revenue last quarter had more than tripled from a year ago, its but costs are rising even faster. 

 
SoftBank, Other Investors in Talks to Invest $1 Billion in Uber's Self-Driving Unit

A consortium that includes SoftBank Group is in late-stage talks to invest $1 billion or more into Uber Technologies' self-driving vehicle unit. 

 
Lufthansa Profit Falls

Lufthansa said its fourth-quarter net profit fell after it was hit by strikes which led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights in Germany, and the airline warned that revenue growth will remain static in 2019.

11:44aTrump says U.S. doing well in trade talks with China
RE
11:44aFLORIDA FARM BUREAU : A Celebration of Ag Day
PU
11:39aEUROPE : European shares rise on 'no-deal' Brexit vote, dollar gains
RE
11:38aDOLLAR GENERAL : Down 10% After Earnings
DJ
11:35aVolvo Cars to pay $310 million dividend, second under China's Geely
RE
11:34aTHE FUTURE OF AG : Why Increased Certainty Should Breed Optimism
PU
11:34aAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Dennis Slater Joins AgriTalk
PU
11:33aU.S. Government Bonds Hold Steady as Investors Wait for Catalyst
DJ
11:32aWall Street dips on trade uncertainty, weak new home sales data
RE
11:31aU.S. Treasury's Mnuchin expects elements of China trade talks to be resolved soon
RE
