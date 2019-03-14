Oracle's Revenue Declines 1%

Oracle reported a 1% decline in revenue for its latest quarter, a smaller drop than what Wall Street had been expecting, as the software giant's cloud-services business slightly outperformed.

Two Top Facebook Executives Leaving Company

Two Facebook senior executives said they would leave the company-surprise departures that come days after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major shift in direction for the company.

Boeing Rebuked Over Tanker

The U.S. Air Force has lost confidence in Boeing's ability to maintain quality control over a new aerial refueling tanker it is building, with a top Pentagon official saying it could take at least a year to rebuild trust in the program.

Dollar General Warns of Slower Sales Growth

Dollar General said same-store sales grew in the most recent quarter, but profit was less than expected as it increases the portion of sales that come from less-profitable products like food.

WPP Will Pay Martin Sorrell More Than $2 Million in Shares as Part of Long-Term Bonus

WPP PLC said it would pay former Chief Executive Martin Sorrell shares worth more than GBP2 million, or about $2.7 million, as part of a long-term bonus, despite having threatened to withhold the payment.

Toyota to Boost U.S. Investment to Nearly $13 Billion by 2021

Toyota says it will boost planned investment in the U.S. to nearly $13 billion from $10 billion by 2021, a move that comes as the Trump administration considers tariffs on car imports.

Maker of AR-15 Can Be Sued Over Sandy Hook Massacre, Court Rules

Connecticut's Supreme Court is allowing a suit to move forward over the marketing of a gun used in the 2012 mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Facebook Says Outage Is Resolved

Facebook blamed one of its longest-ever outages on a change to its servers, saying the daylong disruption to its core app, Instagram and WhatsApp was resolved.

Steve Wynn Met With Treasury Officials About Opportunity Zones After Stock Sale

Steve Wynn met with Treasury Department officials last year as they were writing rules for a new tax incentive. The meeting took place months after the casino magnate was forced to quit as CEO of Wynn Resorts following sexual-misconduct allegations.

Crashed Jet's Black Boxes to Be Probed for Clues to 737 MAX's Safety

The black boxes from Ethiopian Flight 302 arrived in France for analysis, a key step in a probe that could help determine how long Boeing's 737 MAX jetliner remains grounded.