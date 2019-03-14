Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/14/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Tesla CFO Moves to Rebuild Finance Team With New Accounting Chief

Zach Kirkhorn on Thursday formally took the reins as CFO from Deepak Ahuja, a longtime confidant of Chief Executive Elon Musk who first joined Tesla in 2008. Tesla also named Vaibhav Taneja to the chief accounting officer post that has been vacant since September. 

 
Las Vegas Sands Settles Macau Dispute

A years-old dispute over casino mogul Sheldon Adelson's entry into the high-stakes Macau market that Las Vegas Sands Corp. twice lost-and successfully appealed-came to an abrupt end Thursday. 

 
British American Tobacco's Canadian Unit Files for Bankruptcy in U.S.

British American Tobacco put one of Canada's top cigarette distributors into bankruptcy protection in the U.S. after that subsidiary, sued by Quebec smokers in 1998 for hiding health risks, was ordered to pay 9.2 billion Canadian dollars (US$6.9 billion). 

 
TPG Fires McGlashan After College Admissions Scandal

Private-equity firm TPG ousted William McGlashan Jr., founder of its growth investment unit and head of the firm's impact investment team, on Thursday after he was charged in this week's wide-ranging criminal college admissions scandal. 

 
Boeing Halts 737 MAX Deliveries

The plane maker suffered dual setbacks when it paused deliveries of its 737 MAX jet and an Air Force official raised concerns about one of Boeing's biggest military-plane programs. 

 
Boeing Rebuked Over Tanker

The U.S. Air Force has lost confidence in Boeing's ability to maintain quality control over a new aerial refueling tanker it is building, with a top Pentagon official saying it could take at least a year to rebuild trust in the program. 

 
Netflix Ditches 'One Day at a Time' Reboot

Netflix said it was canceling the comedy "One Day at a Time" because of low viewership, a decision that drew criticism from some fans and critics and underscored how the streaming-video giant is under a microscope as it becomes a bigger player in original programming. 

 
Two Top Facebook Executives Leaving Company

Two Facebook senior executives said they are leaving the company-surprise departures that come days after CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major shift in direction for the company. 

 
Actor Leonardo DiCaprio Joins Princeville as Senior Adviser

Leonardo DiCaprio, the Oscar-winning actor and environmental activist, is taking on a different kind of supporting role as an adviser to growth-equity firm Princeville Capital. 

 
Mark Penn's Stagwell Group Takes Stake in MDC Partners

Stagwell Group, an ad company founded by Mark Penn, agreed to acquire a minority stake in ad-holding company MDC Partners Inc. for $100 million, the companies said Thursday.

