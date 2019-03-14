Tesla CFO Moves to Rebuild Finance Team With New Accounting Chief

Zach Kirkhorn on Thursday formally took the reins as CFO from Deepak Ahuja, a longtime confidant of Chief Executive Elon Musk who first joined Tesla in 2008. Tesla also named Vaibhav Taneja to the chief accounting officer post that has been vacant since September.

Former Mt. Gox Bitcoin Bigwig Is Found Guilty, Won't Likely Do Time

The former chief of what was once the world's largest bitcoin exchange was found guilty by a Tokyo court on some charges but received a suspended sentence, meaning he probably won't have to serve time in prison.

Las Vegas Sands Settles Macau Dispute

A years-old dispute over casino mogul Sheldon Adelson's entry into the high-stakes Macau market that Las Vegas Sands Corp. twice lost-and successfully appealed-came to an abrupt end Thursday.

British American Tobacco's Canadian Unit Files for Bankruptcy in U.S.

British American Tobacco put one of Canada's top cigarette distributors into bankruptcy protection in the U.S. after that subsidiary, sued by Quebec smokers in 1998 for hiding health risks, was ordered to pay 9.2 billion Canadian dollars (US$6.9 billion).

Prominent Tech Investor Is Leaving Tiger Global

Lee Fixel, one of the best-known investors in private technology companies, intends to leave Tiger Global Management after a 13-year run.

Boeing Halts 737 MAX Deliveries

The plane maker suffered dual setbacks when it paused deliveries of its 737 MAX jet and an Air Force official raised concerns about one of Boeing's biggest military-plane programs.

TPG Fires McGlashan After College Admissions Scandal

Private-equity firm TPG ousted William McGlashan Jr., founder of its growth investment unit and head of the firm's impact investment team, on Thursday after he was charged in this week's wide-ranging criminal college admissions scandal.

Hallmark Channel Fires Lori Loughlin in Wake of College-Admissions Scandal

Hallmark Channel said it would no longer work with Lori Loughlin after she and her husband were charged with paying bribes to boost their two daughters' chances of getting into the University of Southern California.

Boeing Rebuked Over Tanker

The U.S. Air Force has lost confidence in Boeing's ability to maintain quality control over a new aerial refueling tanker it is building, with a top Pentagon official saying it could take at least a year to rebuild trust in the program.

Netflix Ditches 'One Day at a Time' Reboot

Netflix said it was canceling the comedy "One Day at a Time" because of low viewership, a decision that drew criticism from some fans and critics and underscored how the streaming-video giant is under a microscope as it becomes a bigger player in original programming.