Newell Brands CEO to Exit After Sales Struggles

The chief executive of Newell Brands is leaving the consumer-products conglomerate, which has struggled with weak sales and missed targets since a merger put Sharpie pens, Mr. Coffee machines and Yankee Candle under the same roof.

SEC Charges Volkswagen With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors

The SEC charged Volkswagen and its former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn with defrauding U.S. investors in connection with the emissions-cheating scandal that the auto maker is trying to leave in the past.

Tesla's Musk Unveils Model Y SUV in Next Big Wager

Elon Musk on Thursday night unveiled the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle with an eventual starting price of $39,000, his next big bet for Tesla Inc. to appeal to a wider swath of electric car buyers.

Who Controls Diners' Data? OpenTable Moves to Assert Control

OpenTable is barring restaurants from sharing data with rival booking services without its permission, intensifying a fight for control of the information diners disclose when they make reservations online.

BMW Cautious as Earnings Slide

BMW reported a 17% drop in full-year earnings, and gave a muted outlook for the year ahead.

Former Mt. Gox Bitcoin Bigwig Unlikely to Do More Jail Time

The former chief of the collapsed Mt. Gox bitcoin exchange, once the world's biggest, won a not-guilty verdict Friday on the more serious charges against him and was given a sentence that probably won't include prison time.

Why Flag Carriers Struggle to Create Low-Cost Airlines

Ever since low-cost carriers turned aviation upside down, legacy airlines have tried to get in on the action by creating their own budget brands. Lufthansa's struggles show why the strategy often doesn't pay off.

Tesla CFO Moves to Rebuild Finance Team With New Accounting Chief

Zach Kirkhorn on Thursday formally took the reins as CFO from Deepak Ahuja, a longtime confidant of Chief Executive Elon Musk who first joined Tesla in 2008. Tesla also named Vaibhav Taneja to the chief accounting officer post that has been vacant since September.

Las Vegas Sands Settles Macau Dispute

A years-old dispute over casino mogul Sheldon Adelson's entry into the high-stakes Macau market that Las Vegas Sands Corp. twice lost-and successfully appealed-came to an abrupt end Thursday.

British American Tobacco's Canadian Unit Files for Bankruptcy in U.S.

British American Tobacco put one of Canada's top cigarette distributors into bankruptcy protection in the U.S. after that subsidiary, sued by Quebec smokers in 1998 for hiding health risks, was ordered to pay 9.2 billion Canadian dollars (US$6.9 billion).