Ford Slashes More Than 5,000 Jobs in Germany, Targets More Cuts Across Europe

Ford Motor Co. is to cut more than 5,000 jobs in Germany and an undetermined number of jobs in the U.K., a company spokeswoman said Friday, after the company launched plans to redefine its struggling European business earlier this year.

Apple Defends App Store Against Spotify's Claims

Apple defended its practice of taking a 30% cut of sales through its App Store following criticism from Spotify, escalating a fight between the tech companies as regulators increasingly scrutinize the industry.

Interserve Falls After Investors Reject Rescue Plan

Shares in Interserve crashed Friday after it said that a rescue plan for the company was rejected by shareholders and that it will apply to be placed into administration.

Activist Seeks Seat on Marriott's Board

Activist investor Land & Buildings is seeking a seat on Marriott International's board, according to people familiar with the matter, and believes the world's biggest hotel company should narrow its brand portfolio.

Amazon Tests Pop-Up Feature Touting Its Cheaper Products

Amazon.com tested a pop-up feature on its app that in some instances pitched its private-label goods on rivals' product pages, an experiment that shows the e-commerce giant's aggressiveness in hawking lower-priced products including its own house brands.

Newell Brands CEO to Exit After Sales Struggles

The chief executive of Newell Brands is leaving the consumer-products conglomerate, which has struggled with weak sales and missed targets since a merger put Sharpie pens, Mr. Coffee machines and Yankee Candle under the same roof.

Air Canada Suspends 2019 Guidance After Boeing 737 MAX Grounding

Air Canada said it is suspending certain financial guidance, marking the first big carrier to signal a possible financial hit because of the grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX.

SEC Charges Volkswagen With Defrauding U.S. Bond Investors

The SEC charged Volkswagen and its former Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn with defrauding U.S. investors in connection with the emissions-cheating scandal that the auto maker is trying to leave in the past.

Tesla's Musk Unveils Model Y SUV in Next Big Wager

Elon Musk unveiled the Model Y compact sport-utility vehicle with an eventual starting price of $39,000, his next big bet for Tesla to appeal to a wider swath of electric car buyers.

Who Controls Diners' Data? OpenTable Moves to Assert Control

OpenTable is barring restaurants from sharing data with rival booking services without its permission, intensifying a fight for control of the information diners disclose when they make reservations online.