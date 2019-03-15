Disney Rehires 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn

Disney's Marvel Studios unit has reinstated James Gunn as director of the third installment of its "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchise.

Pilot Error Suspected in Fatal Atlas Air Cargo Crash

Federal investigators suspect pilot errors, rather than aircraft malfunctions, led to an Atlas Air cargo plane's nosedive near Houston in February that killed three people, according to people familiar with the details.

Steinhoff Says Probe Found Accounting Irregularities

Steinhoff International said a probe into accounting irregularities at the South African furniture retailer found that former executives inflated profits and asset values over an extended period of time.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Settles With FDIC Over Failed Bank Audits

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said it reached a $335 million settlement with PricewaterhouseCoopers related to its audits of Colonial Bank, a financial institution that failed during the financial crisis.

Blackstone Backs First Buyout in Japan After Hiring Push

Blackstone Group's two-year hiring push in Japan has paid off with the firm's first buyout of a Japanese company.

Auditor That Passed Burst Brazil Dam Warns on Other Inspections

The German auditor of a collapsed Brazilian dam has informed the dam's owner, Vale, that an external review panel has raised questions about its assessment of eight other dams in Brazil.

Helicopter Company PHI Lands in Bankruptcy for 'Breathing Spell'

Helicopter-services provider PHI Inc. said its bankruptcy filing late Thursday will give it a "breathing spell" from $500 million in debt that came due Friday and that it continues to explore options to reorganize, including negotiating with bondholders.

Ford to Slash Jobs Across Europe

Ford Motor Co. plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs in Germany and another undetermined number of employees in the U.K., a company spokeswoman said Friday.

Broadcom Comes Full Circle

The chip maker's strong outlook sends shares soaring, but valuation is still a relative bargain.

Apple Defends App Store Against Spotify's Claims

Apple defended its practice of taking a 30% cut of sales through its App Store following criticism from Spotify, escalating a fight between the tech companies as regulators increasingly scrutinize the industry.