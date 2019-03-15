Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
Disney Rehires 'Guardians of the Galaxy' Director James Gunn

Disney's Marvel Studios unit has reinstated James Gunn as director of the third installment of its "Guardians of the Galaxy" movie franchise. 

 
Pilot Error Suspected in Fatal Atlas Air Cargo Crash

Federal investigators suspect pilot errors, rather than aircraft malfunctions, led to an Atlas Air cargo plane's nosedive near Houston in February that killed three people, according to people familiar with the details. 

 
Steinhoff Says Probe Found Accounting Irregularities

Steinhoff International said a probe into accounting irregularities at the South African furniture retailer found that former executives inflated profits and asset values over an extended period of time. 

 
PricewaterhouseCoopers Settles With FDIC Over Failed Bank Audits

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said it reached a $335 million settlement with PricewaterhouseCoopers related to its audits of Colonial Bank, a financial institution that failed during the financial crisis. 

 
Blackstone Backs First Buyout in Japan After Hiring Push

Blackstone Group's two-year hiring push in Japan has paid off with the firm's first buyout of a Japanese company. 

 
Auditor That Passed Burst Brazil Dam Warns on Other Inspections

The German auditor of a collapsed Brazilian dam has informed the dam's owner, Vale, that an external review panel has raised questions about its assessment of eight other dams in Brazil. 

 
Helicopter Company PHI Lands in Bankruptcy for 'Breathing Spell'

Helicopter-services provider PHI Inc. said its bankruptcy filing late Thursday will give it a "breathing spell" from $500 million in debt that came due Friday and that it continues to explore options to reorganize, including negotiating with bondholders. 

 
Ford to Slash Jobs Across Europe

Ford Motor Co. plans to cut more than 5,000 jobs in Germany and another undetermined number of employees in the U.K., a company spokeswoman said Friday. 

 
Broadcom Comes Full Circle

The chip maker's strong outlook sends shares soaring, but valuation is still a relative bargain. 

 
Apple Defends App Store Against Spotify's Claims

Apple defended its practice of taking a 30% cut of sales through its App Store following criticism from Spotify, escalating a fight between the tech companies as regulators increasingly scrutinize the industry.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:14pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : March 15, 2019 - Gabriel Resources Ltd. and Gabriel Resources (Jersey) v. Romania (ICSID Case No. ARB/15/31) Respondent's Comments on the Non-Disputing Parties' Submission (February 28, 2019)
PU
07:13pPHILIP GREEN : Philip Green's Arcadia in restructuring move - BBC
RE
07:00pU.S. requests consultations with South Korea under trade deal
RE
06:55pOLEG DERIPASKA : Russian metals tycoon Deripaska sues U.S. over sanctions
RE
06:49pUN UNITED NATIONS : Speakers Weigh Impact on Staff, Spending, as Fifth Committee Reviews Proposal for Improving Service Delivery Worldwide
PU
06:34pCITY OF SELMA TX : Ventura Blvd. and Brightleaf Update
PU
06:34pGOVERNMENT OF QUEBEC : Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 14, 2019
PU
06:24pSEMICONDUCTORS SURPASS CARS AS A TOP U.S. EXPORT IN 2018, REMAIN #4 OVERALL BLOG : 03/15/19
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CISCO SYSTEMS : CISCO : A Cognitive Future
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : FAA, Boeing Have Clashed Over Pilot Training for 737 MAX Software Fix--Update
3Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Astec Industries, Inc – ASTE
4Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of NIO Inc. - NIO
5Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated - CORT

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.