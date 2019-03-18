Log in
03/18/2019 | 09:16am EDT
Lyft Seeks Valuation of Up to $23 Billion in IPO

Lyft is pegging its valuation at between $21 billion and $23 billion as the ride-hailing service kicks off the roadshow to market its initial public offering Monday. 

 
Global Payments Giant to Be Created With $35 Billion FIS-Worldpay Deal

Fidelity National Information Services has agreed to acquire Worldpay for about $35 billion in cash and stock, creating a global payments giant in a bid to reach more customers as merchants and their clients complete an increasing number of transactions online. 

 
Marriott Expects to Open Over 1,700 Hotels

Marriott is planning to open more than 1,700 hotels over the next three years, the company announced right before its investor day was slated to start in New York. 

 
Lumber Liquidators Swings to Loss After Settlements

Lumber Liquidators Holdings swung to a loss in the fourth quarter as expenses rose 65% due to $61 million in associated legal settlements with local and federal regulators. 

 
Petrochemical Fire Near Houston Continues to Spread Monday

A large fire that broke out Sunday morning at a petrochemical storage facility near Houston has continued to spread through Monday morning. 

 
Prosecutors, Transportation Department Scrutinize Development of Boeing's 737 MAX

Federal prosecutors and Department of Transportation officials are scrutinizing the development of Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX jetliners, according to people familiar with the matter, unusual inquiries that come amid probes of regulators' safety approvals of the new plane. 

 
Instagram Could Turn Pics Into Clicks

Shoppable ads offer a new avenue of growth for image-heavy internet platforms. 

 
Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank Shares Jump on Merger Talks

Shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank rose after the banks said they had entered formal merger talks following months of speculation of a potential tie-up. 

 
Facebook's Localized Aggregator Has a Problem: Not Enough Local News

Facebook played a role in the decline of local newspapers. Now it has a problem: One-third of Americans live in a place where the social network can't find enough local news to feed its aggregator. 

 
Tencent Faces Potential Questions Over Videogames

Videogames remain Tencent's top revenue source and any update on the pipeline for new games will be in focus, as the tech giant is still recovering from China's nine-month freeze on videogame approvals in 2018.

