Warner Bros. CEO to Step Down Amid Probe Into Conduct

Kevin Tsujihara will step down as chief executive of AT&T's Warner Bros. studio following a report that he had an inappropriate relationship with an actress.

Former Union Official Charged in Corruption Probe at Fiat Chrysler

A former vice president for the United Auto Workers union was charged Monday with allegedly receiving tens of thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV executives, according to federal prosecutors-the latest in a widening probe into allegations of corruption in the union's top ranks.

A $10 Billion Junk-Debt Sale Crosses Finish Line

Banks completed the largest sale of speculative-grade debt so far this year, allocating to investors more than $10 billion of bonds and loans to help fund the private-equity buyout of Johnson Controls International's automotive-battery business.

Aerospace Manufacturer Nordam Group Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy

Nordam Group Inc. won court approval Monday of a chapter 11 exit plan that brings in new money from private-equity giant Carlyle Group and pays all creditors in full.

Global Payments Giant to Be Created With $35 Billion FIS-Worldpay Deal

FIS agreed to acquire Worldpay for about $35 billion, creating a giant in payments and back-office financial services as more transactions move online.

Lyft Seeks Valuation of Up to $23 Billion in IPO

Lyft is pegging its valuation at between $21 billion and $23 billion as the ride-hailing service kicks off the roadshow to market its initial public offering Monday.

Flower Delivery Firm FTD Says It Could Go Out of Business by Summer

Flower delivery firm FTD Companies issued a grim warning about its future on Monday, saying it could go out of business or shrink its operations by this summer if it doesn't raise enough money to pay down its debt.

Group Readies $1.1 Billion Bid for Poland's Deep-Water Port Terminal

One of the world's largest port operators is part of an investor group that is set to acquire Poland's largest port-container terminal for more than $1.1 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Trump Ratchets Up Criticism of GM for Plant Closure

President Trump on Monday urged GM and its union to begin immediate talks to decide the fate of a shuttered plant in Ohio, as the president kept up his criticism of the auto maker for a third straight day.

KKR Hires Soros Fund Executive to Lead Digital Infrastructure Push

KKR has hired a senior executive from billionaire George Soros's investment firm to help spearhead its push into a growing area of infrastructure investing: communications.