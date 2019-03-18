Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/18/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Boeing's Design for Its 737 MAX Jet Draws Scrutiny

Federal investigators and lawmakers are asking the same question about Boeing's 737 MAX jet: Did U.S. safety regulators rigorously follow longstanding engineering and design standards in approving a suspect stall-prevention feature? 

 
Blackstone Nears Deal to Acquire Servpro

Blackstone Group is nearing a deal to acquire cleaning- and emergency-restoration services provider Servpro Industries for more than $1 billion including debt. 

 
U.S. Chip Makers Fear Trap in a Trade Deal With China

U.S. semiconductor companies want no part of any trade deal that calls for stepped-up purchases from China, worried that would give Beijing more control over their industry. 

 
Warner Bros. CEO to Step Down Amid Probe Into Conduct

Kevin Tsujihara will step down as chief executive of AT&T's Warner Bros. studio following a report that he had an inappropriate relationship with an actress. 

 
ESPN, UFC Reach Exclusive Pay-Per-View Deal

Ultimate Fighting Championship has struck a seven-year agreement with ESPN for the rights to sell and stream its pay-per-view bouts exclusively on its ESPN+ streaming service, starting in April. 

 
Flower Delivery Firm FTD Says It Could Go Out of Business by Summer

Flower delivery firm FTD Companies issued a grim warning about its future on Monday, saying it could go out of business or shrink its operations by this summer if it doesn't raise enough money to pay down its debt. 

 
BNP Paribas Insurance Arm Increases Green Investment Goal

BNP Paribas Cardif, the insurance unit of BNP Paribas, said it is aiming for 3.5 billion euros in green investments by the end of 2020, up EUR1.1 billion from its previous goal. 

 
Goldman Sachs Implements Its Own 'Rooney Rule' in Diversity Push

Managers at Goldman Sachs Group will be required to interview two diverse candidates for any open job, a push the firm hopes will change its heavily white, male workforce. 

 
Former Union Official Charged in Corruption Probe at Fiat Chrysler

A former vice president for the United Auto Workers union was charged Monday with allegedly receiving tens of thousands of dollars in illegal payments from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV executives, according to federal prosecutors-the latest in a widening probe into allegations of corruption in the union's top ranks. 

 
Aerospace Manufacturer Nordam Group Cleared to Exit Bankruptcy

Nordam Group Inc. won court approval Monday of a chapter 11 exit plan that brings in new money from private-equity giant Carlyle Group and pays all creditors in full.

