News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
03/19/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
Google Offers Concessions on Eve of New EU Antitrust Rebuke

Google plans to ask all Android smartphone users in Europe whether they want to switch to competing search engines or web browsers, one of two new concessions the search giant is offering to stave off complaints-and potential fines-from European Union antitrust regulators. 

 
Jury Finds Bayer's Roundup Weedkiller Caused Man's Cancer

A jury found that a man developed cancer from exposure to Roundup weedkiller he used in his yard, in the second case to go to trial over the alleged harms of the popular Bayer product. 

 
FedEx Lowers Outlook as Express Unit Struggles

FedEx cut its outlook for the second consecutive quarter after it reported a decline in revenue in its express unit and lower profit in its ground business from the higher cost of operating six days a week. 

 
Google Stadia Service Aims to Stream Games From Cloud

Google unveiled Stadia, a videogame service that lets players stream videogames from the cloud without the need for pricey hardware-potentially changing the way people buy and play games. 

 
FDA Approves Sage Therapeutics' Zulresso

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday said it approved Zulresso, or brexanolone, as the first drug approved by the agency specifically for postpartum depression. 

 
AB InBev Names New Chairman; 3G CEO to Exit Board

Anheuser-Busch InBev named Marty Barrington its new chairman and said the CEO of private-equity firm 3G Capital was leaving its board, part of a broader shake-up at the world's biggest brewer as it struggles with slumping sales. 

 
Inmarsat Says It Received Possible Takeover Offer of $7.21 a Share in Cash

Inmarsat said it received a non-binding proposal from Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus International and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board regarding a possible offer to buy the company. 

 
DSW to Rebrand in Shift to More In-House Lines

DSW Inc. said Tuesday it is changing its name and will add more of its own products on store shelves in a pivot from solely selling other designers' shoes and accessories. 

 
Former AOL Boss Getting More Than $60 Million as He Exits Verizon

Tim Armstrong, the former leader of AOL, is walking away with more than $60 million as he leaves Verizon Communications, which recently wrote down half the value of the internet business he led. 

 
Three Executives to Oversee AT&T's Warner Bros. Studio Following Departure of CEO Tsujihara

Three senior Warner Bros. executives will oversee operations at the television and film studio in the wake of Kevin Tsujihara's resignation Monday after an investigation into a relationship he had with an actress several years ago, according to people with knowledge of the company's plans.

