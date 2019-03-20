Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/20/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Google Offers Concessions on Eve of New EU Antitrust Rebuke

Google plans to ask all Android smartphone users in Europe whether they want to switch to competing search engines or web browsers, one of two new concessions the search giant is offering to stave off complaints-and potential fines-from European Union antitrust regulators. 

 
Jury Finds Bayer's Roundup Weedkiller Caused Man's Cancer

A jury found that a man developed cancer from exposure to Roundup weedkiller he used in his yard, in the second case to go to trial over the alleged harms of the popular Bayer product. 

 
FedEx Lowers Outlook as Express Unit Struggles

FedEx cut its outlook for the second consecutive quarter after it reported a decline in revenue in its express unit and lower profit in its ground business from the higher cost of operating six days a week. 

 
Google Stadia Chases High-End Gaming Without a Console

Google unveiled Stadia, a videogame service that lets players stream videogames from the cloud without the need for pricey hardware-potentially changing the way people buy and play games. 

 
BW Group Set to Buy LPG Carrier Epic Gas

BW Group, the world's biggest operator of liquid petroleum gas ships, is pushing ahead with acquisition-fed expansion with plans to buy the remaining shares of LPG-ship owner Epic Gas that it doesn't already own. 

 
Inmarsat Says It Received Possible Takeover Offer of $7.21 a Share in Cash

Inmarsat said it received a non-binding proposal from Apax Partners, Warburg Pincus International and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board regarding a possible offer to buy the company. 

 
Postpartum Depression Drug Gets FDA Approval

U.S. health regulators on Tuesday approved Sage Therapeutics Inc.'s Zulresso, the first medication specifically intended for women with postpartum depression. 

 
House Seeks Answers From Tech CEOs Over Shooting Video

The head of a House committee asked the CEOs of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Microsoft to explain their efforts to prevent violent videos from being disseminated after last week's mass shooting in New Zealand. 

 
McMillan Shakespeare Pulls Out of $646 Mln Deal for Eclipx

McMillan Shakespeare Ltd. is walking away from a roughly $646.2 million agreement to buy Eclipx Group Ltd. after the vehicle and equipment leasing company warned of a slump in earnings. 

 
Investors Have a FedEx Problem

Weak results from the shipping giant bode poorly for the global economy, and investors don't seem ready for a slowdown.

