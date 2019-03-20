Oaktree Capital Expresses Confidence in Digital First's Bid for Gannett

Digital First Media took a step forward in its hostile bid for Gannett Co., with a debt specialist indicating Digital First could raise the funds needed to pay for the $1.4 billion takeover.

Apple Launches New AirPods in Wearables Push

Apple announced a new version of its AirPods wireless earbuds that can activate the virtual assistant Siri by voice, a feature aimed at extending the momentum of a fast-selling device as phone sales cool.

General Mills Boosts Profit at Expense of Sales

General Mills boosted profit with higher prices, but sales slipped in the latest quarter for the maker of Cheerios cereal and Yoplait yogurt.

BMW Warns of Significant Decrease in 2019 Profit

BMW said global economic and trade pressures as well as high investment costs would contribute to a significant decrease in the German luxury car maker's profit this year.

Ford to Expand Electric-Vehicle Production

Ford Motor is increasing its bet on electric cars and will convert a second North American plant to build plug-in models even as demand for the technology remains weak in the U.S.

Google Fined $1.7 Billion in EU Over Limiting Rivals' Ads

Alphabet's Google was fined $1.7 billion by the European Union for limiting how some websites could display ads sold by its rivals, the tech giant's third antitrust penalty from the bloc since 2017.

Celebrity Jeweler Suspected in $2 Billion Fraud Arrested in London, Faces Extradition to India

Nirav Modi, India's onetime jeweler to the stars, was arrested in London and faces extradition to face allegations that he defrauded Indian bank lenders of nearly $2 billion.

Musicians, Investors Turn to Subscription Service for Sounds

Just as music-subscription services have upended the way fans listen to and pay for songs, they are now having an impact on the way musicians create and make money from their work.

CLSA CEO Quits, Following Chairman's Departure

CLSA Chief Executive Jonathan Slone resigned, signaling tighter Chinese control of the Asian securities house known for its research and for investor forums featuring keynote speakers such as Steve Bannon, Mike Tyson and Edward Snowden.

Toyota to Produce Suzuki Cars at U.K. Site as Part of Global Deal

Toyota Motor Corp. will produce a new model for Suzuki Motor Corp. at one of its U.K. plants as part of a wider global cooperation between the two Japanese auto makers.