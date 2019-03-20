Oaktree Capital Expresses Confidence in Digital First's Bid for Gannett

Digital First Media took a step forward in its hostile bid for Gannett Co., with a debt specialist indicating Digital First could raise the funds needed to pay for the $1.4 billion takeover.

Lithuanian Man Pleads Guilty to $100 Million Fraud Against Google, Facebook

A Lithuanian man pleaded guilty to his role in a complex wire fraud scheme that resulted in the theft of over $100 million from Alphabet Inc.'s Google and Facebook Inc., prosecutors said Wednesday.

Acting Defense Chief's Boeing Ties Scrutinized

The Defense Department Office of Inspector General said Wednesday it had begun an investigation into whether acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan sought preferential treatment for his longtime former employer, Boeing Co., while serving in government.

Ford to Expand Electric-Vehicle Production

Ford Motor is increasing its bet on electric cars and will convert a second North American plant to build plug-in models even as demand for the technology remains weak in the U.S.

Trucker YRC, Teamsters Tumble Toward Contract Deadline

YRC Worldwide, one of the biggest trucking companies in the U.S., and the Teamsters union are coming down to the wire in contract talks in one of the last areas of unionized operations in truck transportation.

Celebrity Jeweler Suspected in $2 Billion Fraud Arrested in London, Faces Extradition to India

Nirav Modi, India's onetime jeweler to the stars, was arrested in London and faces extradition to face allegations that he defrauded Indian bank lenders of nearly $2 billion.

What General Mills Could Teach Kraft Heinz

General Mills shows food companies can maintain sales momentum by investing in innovation.

Google Fined $1.7 Billion in EU Over Limiting Rivals' Ads

Alphabet's Google was fined $1.7 billion by the European Union for limiting how some websites could display ads sold by its rivals, the tech giant's third antitrust penalty from the bloc since 2017.

Levi Strauss Heads Back to Public Markets

Denim maker, which is selling shares at $17 apiece for a valuation of roughly $6.6 billion, will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday under the ticker LEVI.

Apple Launches New AirPods in Wearables Push

Apple announced a new version of its AirPods wireless earbuds that can activate the virtual assistant Siri by voice, a feature aimed at extending the momentum of a fast-selling device as phone sales cool.