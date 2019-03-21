Facebook: AI Tools Failed to Catch New Zealand Attack Video

Facebook said the gruesome video of the New Zealand mosque shootings revealed gaps in its handling of live broadcasts by users, but pushed back against the idea of setting up a time delay.

Oaktree Capital Expresses Confidence in Digital First's Bid for Gannett

Digital First Media took a step forward in its hostile bid for Gannett Co., with a debt specialist indicating Digital First could raise the funds needed to pay for the $1.4 billion takeover.

Man Pleads Guilty to $100 Million Fraud Against Google, Facebook

A Lithuanian man pleaded guilty to his role in a complex wire fraud scheme that resulted in the theft of over $100 million from Google and Facebook.

Two South Korean Firms Plead Guilty in Fuel Price-Fixing Case

Two South Korean companies have agreed to plead guilty and pay $127 million in criminal and civil penalties for conspiring to fix prices on fuel supplied to U.S. military bases in their country, U.S. authorities said

Acting Defense Chief's Boeing Ties Scrutinized

The Defense Department Office of Inspector General said Wednesday it had begun an investigation into whether acting Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan sought preferential treatment for his longtime former employer, Boeing Co., while serving in government.

After New Zealand Shooting, Founder of 8chan Expresses Regrets

Fredrick Brennan founded the website 8chan as a home for unconstrained speech devoted to critiquing what he saw as the authoritarianism of leftist culture and politics. Now, he says, it has gone too far.

Ford to Expand Electric-Vehicle Production

Ford Motor is increasing its bet on electric cars and will convert a second North American plant to build plug-in models even as demand for the technology remains weak in the U.S.

Trucker YRC, Teamsters Tumble Toward Contract Deadline

YRC Worldwide, one of the biggest trucking companies in the U.S., and the Teamsters union are coming down to the wire in contract talks in one of the last areas of unionized operations in truck transportation.

Celebrity Jeweler Suspected in $2 Billion Fraud Arrested in London, Faces Extradition to India

Nirav Modi, India's onetime jeweler to the stars, was arrested in London and faces extradition to face allegations that he defrauded Indian bank lenders of nearly $2 billion.

What General Mills Could Teach Kraft Heinz

General Mills shows food companies can maintain sales momentum by investing in innovation.