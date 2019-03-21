Biogen Shares Skid After Company Ends Alzheimer's Trials

Biogen lost nearly $18 billion in market value after the company and Eisai Co., a Japanese pharmaceutical company, said they are ending two Phase 3 trials of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

Ford Names Former Amazon Veteran as Next CFO

Ford Motor said its finance chief Bob Shanks will retire at the end of the year after more than four decades with the auto maker and will be succeeded by Amazon.com veteran Tim Stone.

Boeing Defends 737 MAX Design Process, Sees Software Fix in Weeks

Boeing is working on changes to the 737 MAX plane that will update its flight-control software and could be approved in weeks.

Freddie Mac Names Brickman to Succeed Layton as CEO

Freddie Mac on Thursday said Donald Layton will retire as chief executive on July 1 and will be succeeded by its current president, David Brickman.

Conagra Spends to Boost Sales

Conagra said spending on promotions and improvements to its products lifted sales in the latest quarter, underscoring a gap between food makers that have invested in improving their appeal to customers and others that have lagged behind.

Rice Brothers Step Up Fight to Control EQT

A pair of brothers is ramping up their fight against EQT, seeking control of the board at the biggest natural-gas producer in the U.S. after selling their own company to it in 2017.

Tencent Profit Battered by China's Slow Pace of Videogame Approvals

Chinese tech giant Tencent said it is looking to expand overseas as videogame woes at home contributed to a 32% drop in its fourth-quarter profit, its sharpest ever year-over-year fall.

Volkswagen, NorthVolt Team Up on Battery Research

Volkswagen is teaming up with Sweden's NorthVolt and other companies to research technology and look into how a competitive battery-cell production could be set up in Europe.

Facebook Left Up Video of New Zealand Shootings for an Hour

Facebook left a gruesome video of shootings at a New Zealand mosque up on its site for half an hour after a user brought it to the company's attention, a previously unreported delay that highlights the social media company's difficulty in controlling violent content on its platform.

Despite Rulings, Farmers Remain Loyal to Bayer's Roundup

Farmers are standing by Roundup herbicide despite rulings from two juries that the world's most widely used weedkiller caused cancer in plaintiffs.