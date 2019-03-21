Samsung Probed U.S. Marketing Operation Over Dealings With Business Partners

Samsung audited its U.S. marketing operation to investigate whether employees violated company policies in their dealings with business partners, resulting in layoffs of a number of staffers.

Paulson Opposes Newmont's Merger Deal with Goldcorp

Paulson is opposing Newmont Mining's $10 billion merger with Goldcorp because it would transfer away significant gains from a recently announced joint venture.

GameStop Names New CEO

GameStop Corp. has named George Sherman as its next chief executive, ending a monthslong search for a candidate to lead the videogame retailer

Comcast Offers Web-Connected TV Service to Its Internet Customers

Comcast unveiled a $5-a-month service for its internet-only customers that will allow access to ad-supported streaming video channels, an initiative that could bring in more revenue from people who aren't subscribing to the cable giant's pay-TV service.

MillerCoors Sues Anheuser-Busch Over Bud Light's Corn Syrup Ads

MillerCoors said it sued the Anheuser-Busch Companies, alleging that the rival brewer's advertisement campaign associating Miller Lite and Coors Light with corn syrup is false and misleading.

Executive Quarrel Trips Up Eyewear Giant Months After Merger

EssilorLuxottica, the eyewear giant that owns Ray-Ban, LensCrafters and dozens of other brands, is in turmoil as a public fight broke out between top executives over control of the company, just six months after they created it in a merger of equals.

Facebook Says Millions of Users' Passwords Were Improperly Stored in Internal Systems

Facebook Inc. stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in a format that was accessible to its employees for more than five years, in yet another privacy snafu for the social-media giant.

Levi Strauss Shares Rise in Return to Public Market

Shares of jeans retailer Levi Strauss & Co. opened 31% above the initial public offering price, reflecting strong interest in one of the larger consumer-product IPOs in recent years.

Biogen Shares Skid After Company Ends Alzheimer's Trials

Biogen lost more than a quarter of its market value after the company and its Japanese partner said they were ending two late-stage trials of a treatment for Alzheimer's disease.

Startup Marqeta Rides Investor Enthusiasm for Payments

Payments startup Marqeta is in advanced talks with investors to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in additional funds at a valuation of roughly $2 billion, according to people familiar with the deal.