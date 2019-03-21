Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Pinterest Steps Up IPO Plans, Aims to List Shares on NYSE in April

Pinterest Inc. has sped up the timing of its initial public offering as the image-search company looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Levi CFO Returns to NYSE to Float Another Family-Owned American Icon

Harmit Singh, dressed entirely in denim, helped ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, marking the return of Levi Strauss & Co. to the public markets. 

 
Nike Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow

Nike said strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China helped the company sell more products at full price and through its own apps and websites in the holiday quarter, but it cautioned that sales growth would slow 

 
Samsung Probed U.S. Marketing Operation Over Dealings With Business Partners

Samsung audited its U.S. marketing operation to investigate whether employees violated company policies in their dealings with business partners, resulting in layoffs of a number of staffers. 

 
Judge Pushes New Sears to Resolve Dispute With Old Company

Edward Lampert's new Sears was pushed by a bankruptcy judge to smooth over its disagreements with the entity left behind in bankruptcy protection. 

 
J.Crew Debt Drops After Company Admits 'Strategic Missteps'

Investors fled J.Crew Group's debt after the retailer posted a quarterly loss and acknowledged "strategic missteps" in its marketing strategy despite growth in the company's Madewell brand. 

 
Hundreds of Millions of User Passwords Exposed to Facebook Employees

Facebook for years stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in a format that was accessible to its employees, in yet another privacy snafu for the social-media giant. 

 
Paulson Opposes Newmont's Merger Deal with Goldcorp

Paulson said it opposes Newmont Mining's $10 billion merger with Goldcorp because it would transfer away significant gains from a recently announced joint venture. 

 
Insurers and Hedge Fund Form Creditor Group in PG&E Bankruptcy

A group of insurance companies and a hedge fund have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E stemming from damage caused by California wildfires, court documents show. 

 
GameStop Names New CEO

GameStop Corp. has named George Sherman as its next chief executive, ending a monthslong search for a candidate to lead the videogame retailer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pLegalizing Marijuana Hits Hurdles in Albany
DJ
10:14pMexico could pay Pemex debt from $15 billion stabilization fund
RE
10:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Economy maintains stable progress with opportunities
PU
09:54pJapan's slowing inflation leaves BOJ fighting tough price battle
RE
09:43pJapan's slowing inflation leaves BOJ fighting tough price battle
RE
09:36pU.S. warns China meddling in Hong Kong hurting business confidence
RE
09:36pAmerican Airline pilots expect to test 737 MAX software fix in Boeing simulator
RE
09:35pPRESIDENCY OF PEOPLE REPUBLIC OF CHINA : 2019/03/22 Premier Li stresses implementation of larger-scale tax cuts
PU
09:30pAsian shares firm after solid U.S. data, tech sector hopes
RE
09:29pOil prices near 2019 highs amid OPEC supply cuts, U.S. sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TYSON FOODS : TYSON FOODS : Plant protein startups vie to tap China's hungry market
2NIKE : NIKE : North America sales fail to impress, shares slip
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EDUCATORS: Bring Jane Goodall to your classroom with April 2 and 9 Skype events
4ADOBE SYSTEMS : ADOBE : Here's Your Business Report Card
5EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : Shares of Japan's Eisai swamped with sell orders after ending Alzheimer trials

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.