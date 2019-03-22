Log in
03/22/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Pinterest Steps Up IPO Plans, Aims to List Shares on NYSE in April

Pinterest Inc. has sped up the timing of its initial public offering as the image-search company looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Levi CFO Returns to NYSE to Float Another Family-Owned American Icon

Harmit Singh, dressed entirely in denim, helped ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, marking the return of Levi Strauss & Co. to the public markets. 

 
Nike Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow

Nike said strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China helped the company sell more products at full price and through its own apps and websites in the holiday quarter, but it cautioned that sales growth would slow 

 
Samsung Probed U.S. Marketing Operation Over Dealings With Business Partners

Samsung audited its U.S. marketing operation to investigate whether employees violated company policies in their dealings with business partners, resulting in layoffs of a number of staffers. 

 
Trucking Company YRC, Teamsters Reach Tentative Pact

Trucker YRC Worldwide Inc. and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative deal on a new contract covering thousands of workers at one of the biggest U.S. trucking companies, the union said late Thursday. 

 
Judge Pushes New Sears to Resolve Dispute With Old Company

Edward Lampert's new Sears was pushed by a bankruptcy judge to smooth over its disagreements with the entity left behind in bankruptcy protection. 

 
J.Crew Debt Drops After Company Admits 'Strategic Missteps'

Investors fled J.Crew Group's debt after the retailer posted a quarterly loss and acknowledged "strategic missteps" in its marketing strategy despite growth in the company's Madewell brand. 

 
Hundreds of Millions of User Passwords Exposed to Facebook Employees

Facebook for years stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in a format that was accessible to its employees, in yet another privacy snafu for the social-media giant. 

 
Paulson Opposes Newmont's Merger Deal with Goldcorp

Paulson said it opposes Newmont Mining's $10 billion merger with Goldcorp because it would transfer away significant gains from a recently announced joint venture. 

 
Insurers and Hedge Fund Form Creditor Group in PG&E Bankruptcy

A group of insurance companies and a hedge fund have formed a creditor group to attempt recouping the billions of dollars in insurance payouts from PG&E stemming from damage caused by California wildfires, court documents show.

