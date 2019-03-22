U.S. Activist Investor Elliott Loses Hyundai Proxy Fight

U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Management lost its battle to boost dividends and gain board seats at South Korean auto giant Hyundai, highlighting the challenge activist investors face at Asia's family-run businesses.

Indonesian Airline Seeks to Cancel Order for 49 Boeing 737 MAX Jets

Garuda Indonesia said it is seeking to cancel an order for 49 Boeing 737 MAX jets, saying passengers have lost confidence in the aircraft following two deadly crashes in recent months.

Pinterest Steps Up IPO Plans, Aims to List Shares on NYSE in April

Pinterest has sped up the timing of its initial public offering as the image-search company looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues.

Levi CFO Returns to NYSE to Float Another Family-Owned American Icon

Harmit Singh, dressed entirely in denim, helped ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, marking the return of Levi Strauss & Co. to the public markets.

Nike Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow

Nike said strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China helped the company sell more products at full price and through its own apps and websites in the holiday quarter, but it cautioned that sales growth would slow

Samsung Probed U.S. Marketing Operation Over Dealings With Business Partners

Samsung audited its U.S. marketing operation to investigate whether employees violated company policies in their dealings with business partners, resulting in layoffs of a number of staffers.

Trucking Company YRC, Teamsters Reach Tentative Pact

Trucker YRC Worldwide Inc. and the Teamsters union have reached a tentative deal on a new contract covering thousands of workers at one of the biggest U.S. trucking companies, the union said late Thursday.

Judge Pushes New Sears to Resolve Dispute With Old Company

Edward Lampert's new Sears was pushed by a bankruptcy judge to smooth over its disagreements with the entity left behind in bankruptcy protection.

J.Crew Debt Drops After Company Admits 'Strategic Missteps'

Investors fled J.Crew Group's debt after the retailer posted a quarterly loss and acknowledged "strategic missteps" in its marketing strategy despite growth in the company's Madewell brand.

Hundreds of Millions of User Passwords Exposed to Facebook Employees

Facebook for years stored hundreds of millions of user passwords in a format that was accessible to its employees, in yet another privacy snafu for the social-media giant.