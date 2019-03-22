Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/22/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Boeing Faces First Order Cancellation for MAX Since Crash

Garuda Indonesia said it is seeking to cancel an order for 49 Boeing 737 MAX jets, saying passengers have lost confidence in the aircraft following two deadly crashes in recent months. 

 
U.S. Activist Investor Elliott Loses Hyundai Proxy Fight

U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Management lost its battle to boost dividends and gain board seats at South Korean auto giant Hyundai, highlighting the challenge activist investors face at Asia's family-run businesses. 

 
BlackRock Is in Advanced Talks to Buy French Software Provider eFront

BlackRock is in advanced talks to buy French software firm eFront, as the world's largest money manager seeks to become a bigger provider of the technology used by Wall Street. 

 
Pinterest Steps Up IPO Plans, Aims to List Shares on NYSE in April

Pinterest has sped up the timing of its initial public offering as the image-search company looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues. 

 
MillerCoors Sues Anheuser-Busch Over Bud Light's Corn Syrup Ads

MillerCoors said it sued the Anheuser-Busch Companies, alleging that the rival brewer's advertisement campaign associating Miller Lite and Coors Light with corn syrup is false and misleading. 

 
MoviePass Owner Names Interim Finance Chief

MoviePass owner Helios & Matheson Analytics named Robert Damon its interim chief financial officer following the resignation of its previous CFO, which came after Helios said it would restate its financial results. 

 
Deloitte Seeks More Legal Protection, Money as Abraaj Sale Process Draws Out

Liquidators from Deloitte, overseeing the break up of Abraaj Group's private-equity unit, are asking the Dubai firm's investors for additional legal protection and more money, the latest complication in the proposed sale of Abraaj's assets. 

 
Levi CFO Returns to NYSE to Float Another Family-Owned American Icon

Harmit Singh, dressed entirely in denim, helped ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, marking the return of Levi Strauss & Co. to the public markets. 

 
Nike Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow

Nike said strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China helped the company sell more products at full price and through its own apps and websites in the holiday quarter, but it cautioned that sales growth would slow 

 
Samsung Probed U.S. Marketing Operation Over Dealings With Business Partners

Samsung audited its U.S. marketing operation to investigate whether employees violated company policies in their dealings with business partners, resulting in layoffs of a number of staffers.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:30aBoeing makes safety change, Indonesian airline cancels order
RE
07:25aUNODC UNITED NATIONS OFFICE ON DRUGS AND CRIME : supported Alternative Development Coffee from Myanmar launched in French Parliament
PU
07:20aTrump says China trade deal 'will probably happen'
RE
07:20aDIRECTORATE GENERAL STATISTICS AND ECONOMIC INFORM : 27,476,385 animals slaughtered in January
PU
07:20aTrump says China trade deal 'will probably happen'
RE
07:17aChina, Italy looking to strengthen trade, infrastructure ties - Xi
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:08aBank of Russia Signals Potential Rate Cut This Year Amid Global Slowdown, Weaker Inflation
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1EISAI CO., LTD : EISAI : starts phase 3 trials for second Alzheimer's drug after first's failure
2DEBENHAMS PLC : DEBENHAMS : near £200m lifeline as Ashley circles
3BARCLAYS : Deutsche Bank CEO paid $8 million, top managers get first bonuses in four years
4DEUTSCHE BANK : DEUTSCHE BANK : Sees Higher Revenue in 2019
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : CEO's Total Pay Rose to Nearly $13 Million in 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.