Boeing Faces First Order Cancellation for MAX Since Crash

Garuda Indonesia said it is seeking to cancel an order for 49 Boeing 737 MAX jets, saying passengers have lost confidence in the aircraft following two deadly crashes in recent months.

U.S. Activist Investor Elliott Loses Hyundai Proxy Fight

U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Management lost its battle to boost dividends and gain board seats at South Korean auto giant Hyundai, highlighting the challenge activist investors face at Asia's family-run businesses.

BlackRock Is in Advanced Talks to Buy French Software Provider eFront

BlackRock is in advanced talks to buy French software firm eFront, as the world's largest money manager seeks to become a bigger provider of the technology used by Wall Street.

Pinterest Steps Up IPO Plans, Aims to List Shares on NYSE in April

Pinterest has sped up the timing of its initial public offering as the image-search company looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues.

MillerCoors Sues Anheuser-Busch Over Bud Light's Corn Syrup Ads

MillerCoors said it sued the Anheuser-Busch Companies, alleging that the rival brewer's advertisement campaign associating Miller Lite and Coors Light with corn syrup is false and misleading.

MoviePass Owner Names Interim Finance Chief

MoviePass owner Helios & Matheson Analytics named Robert Damon its interim chief financial officer following the resignation of its previous CFO, which came after Helios said it would restate its financial results.

Deloitte Seeks More Legal Protection, Money as Abraaj Sale Process Draws Out

Liquidators from Deloitte, overseeing the break up of Abraaj Group's private-equity unit, are asking the Dubai firm's investors for additional legal protection and more money, the latest complication in the proposed sale of Abraaj's assets.

Levi CFO Returns to NYSE to Float Another Family-Owned American Icon

Harmit Singh, dressed entirely in denim, helped ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Thursday, marking the return of Levi Strauss & Co. to the public markets.

Nike Posts Quarterly Sales Gain, Says Growth Will Slow

Nike said strong consumer demand in the U.S. and China helped the company sell more products at full price and through its own apps and websites in the holiday quarter, but it cautioned that sales growth would slow

Samsung Probed U.S. Marketing Operation Over Dealings With Business Partners

Samsung audited its U.S. marketing operation to investigate whether employees violated company policies in their dealings with business partners, resulting in layoffs of a number of staffers.