GM to Invest $300 Million at Michigan Plant

General Motors said it will invest $300 million at its Orion Township, Mich., assembly plant, and build a new electric vehicle there.

Boeing Faces First Order Cancellation Since Crash

Garuda Indonesia is seeking to cancel an order for 49 Boeing 737 MAX jets, saying passengers have lost confidence in the aircraft following two deadly crashes.

Shaquille O'Neal Joins Papa John's Board as Chain Seeks to Recast Image

Papa John's said it named Shaquille O'Neal to its board of directors and said the NBA Hall of Famer will enter into a marketing agreement for the pizza brand.

Tiffany's Sales Slow on Softer Demand

Changing Chinese consumer habits continued to weigh on Tiffany, as sales fell more than expected in the latest quarter.

BlackRock Enters Agreement to Buy French Software Provider eFront

BlackRock said it has entered into an exclusive agreement to buy French software firm eFront, a move by the world's largest money manager to become a bigger provider of the technology used by Wall Street.

Avon, After Breakup, Explores Deal That Would Put It Back Together

Three years after splitting itself apart, Avon has been considering a deal that would put the company back together.

Apple's Show Needs to Dazzle

Shares are near a record-high valuation ahead of the new media services rollout.

Pinterest Steps Up IPO Plans, Aims to List Shares on NYSE in April

Pinterest has sped up the timing of its initial public offering as the image-search company looks to tap into a red-hot market for new issues.

U.S. Activist Investor Elliott Loses Hyundai Proxy Fight

U.S. hedge-fund manager Elliott Management lost its battle to boost dividends and gain board seats at South Korean auto giant Hyundai, highlighting the challenge activist investors face at Asia's family-run businesses.

Nokia Shares Hit by Warning of Compliance Issues at Alcatel-Lucent

Shares in Nokia fell on Friday after the Finnish mobile-equipment maker warned of compliance issues at its Alcatel-Lucent business.