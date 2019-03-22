Pinterest Makes IPO Filing Public

Pinterest made its IPO paperwork public on Friday, putting the image-search company on pace to start trading in mid-April.

Discovery CEO's Compensation Tripled in 2018 to $129 Million

David Zaslav's package, which included a major increase in option awards, makes him the highest paid U.S. executive of 2018, as of latest filings.

Sackler Family Actively Trying to Resolve Purdue Pharma Lawsuits

Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharmahave become more involved in settlement talks to resolve the company's share of lawsuits accusing drug makers of helping spark the opioid crisis.

S&P Paints Grim Picture for PG&E Suppliers

Renewable energy suppliers that depend on PG&E Corp. are still being paid in full after the California utility's bankruptcy but aren't likely to climb out of junk territory anytime soon, S&P Global Ratings analysts said.

Peugeot Discussed Merger With Fiat Chrysler

Peugeot maker PSA Group approached Fiat Chrysler earlier this year about combining the two car makers, an overture that was rebuffed.

Investor VanEck Urges Newmont to Renegotiate Merger Deal

One of Newmont Mining Corp.'s largest investors wants the terms of the Denver-based company's merger with Goldcorp Inc. renegotiated.

GM to Invest $300 Million at Michigan Plant

General Motors said it will invest $300 million in plant in Michigan to build a new electric vehicle, dropping an earlier plan to produce the car outside the U.S.

Airlines Review Plans as Boeing Faces First MAX Cancellation

Garuda Indonesia became the first airline to pursue canceling its order for 49 Boeing 737 MAX as other carriers-grappling with a possibly drawn-out global grounding-move to limit damage to their flight plans and finances.

Shaquille O'Neal Joins Papa John's Board as Chain Seeks to Recast Image

Papa John's said it named Shaquille O'Neal to its board of directors and said the NBA Hall of Famer will enter into a marketing agreement for the pizza brand.

Tiffany's Sales Slow on Softer Demand

Changing Chinese consumer habits continued to weigh on Tiffany, as sales fell more than expected in the latest quarter.