News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/24/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Thermo Fisher to Buy Brammer Bio for $1.7 Billion

Thermo Fisher Scientific's deal would expand the lab-equipment company's presence in the rapidly growing field of gene therapy. 

 
Deutsche Bank's Investment-Bank  Arm Looms Over Merger Talks

The German government has urged Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to pursue a deal that would create a stronger lender, but cultural and business divides between the two companies could hinder talks. 

 
Viacom and AT&T Negotiate to Avert Major Programming Blackout

Viacom and AT&T were continuing negotiations to avert a programming blackout that would leave more than 24 million pay-TV customers without channels like MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon, after their earlier contract expired at midnight Friday. 

 
AT&T Pushes Xandr Ad Products in Viacom Carriage Talks

Carriage deals between pay-TV distributors and programmers typically hinge on price. In the negotiations between AT&T and Viacom, however, AT&T threw in an extra wrinkle: It asked Viacom to buy advanced ad products and sales services from Xandr, AT&T's advertising group, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Fast-Tracked Boeing Aircraft Certification Comes Under Scrutiny

The safety-certification process that put the Boeing 737 MAX in the air is coming under congressional scrutiny in what is shaping up as a test of the aircraft maker's influence in Washington. 

 
'Us' Sets Opening-Weekend Record for Original Horror Movie

Jordan Peele's second horror film, "Us," made $70.3 million in the U.S. and Canada, according to preliminary studio estimates, more than double the ticket sales for the writer-director's 2017 breakout hit, "Get Out." 

 
Elliott Is a Gatecrasher Too Many in Plastics Deal

Investors in U.K. plastic-packaging maker RPC Group are right to be dubious that Elliott Management, the American hedge fund, can secure a higher offer for the company. 

 
Amazon to Whole Foods Online Delivery Customers: We're Out of Celery, How's Kale?

From items that appear in stock online but aren't available in stores, to incorrect items and odd substitutions, some early users say Amazon has work to do to improve its delivery services at the organic grocery chain. 

 
As Political Scrutiny Mounts, Lilly Divulges New Insulin Pricing Data

Eli Lilly & Co., facing mounting scrutiny in the U.S. Congress over big increases in the list price of a widely used insulin, says the price it was paid dropped by 8.1% during the previous five years after accounting for rebates and discounts. 

 
With the iPhone Sputtering, Apple Bets Its Future on TV and News

Apple became a tech colossus by pioneering a mobile phone that transformed technology, but can no longer count on it for growth. That's why CEO Tim Cook is making a dramatic pivot to services-an area filled with risks and competition. On Monday, it will announce revamped video- and news-subscription services.

