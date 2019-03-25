Newmont Tries to End Revolt Over Goldcorp Deal With Special Dividend

Newmont Mining will issue a special dividend in an effort to quash a brewing shareholder revolt that could have torpedoed the company's takeover of Goldcorp, a deal that will create the world's largest gold miner.

Lyft Leading Wave of Startups Debuting With Giant Losses

With its IPO expected this week, Lyft will stand as the biggest test of the public market's appetite for money-losing companies since the dot-com era.

Ethiopian Airlines Boss Says Stall-Prevention System Likely Activated on Crashed 737 MAX

Ethiopian Airlines' chief executive said a stall-prevention system on Boeing's 737 MAX appears to have been activated on a jet that crashed earlier this month.

AT&T, Viacom Avert Programming Blackout

AT&T said it renewed a contract with Viacom to continue carrying Viacom's channels, avoiding a programming blackout that would have left more than 24 million pay-TV customers without channels such as MTV and Nickelodeon.

Naspers to List Its $134 Billion Tencent Stake in Europe

Africa's most valuable company, Naspers, plans to separately list its internet assets in Amsterdam, creating a European traded tech giant that will house its $134 billion stake in China's Tencent.

Venmo to Users: If You Owe Us Money, We're Coming for It

The payments service is trying to curb its losses. But some users say Venmo is going after the wrong people.

Deutsche Bank's Investment-Bank Arm Looms Over Merger Talks

The German government has urged Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank to pursue a deal that would create a stronger lender, but cultural and business divides between the two companies could hinder talks.

Inmarsat Agrees $3.4B Takeover

British satellite group Inmarsat has agreed to a $3.4 billion takeover offer from a consortium of private equity and pension plan investors.

With the iPhone Sputtering, Apple Bets Future on TV, News

Apple became a tech colossus by pioneering a mobile phone that transformed technology, but can no longer count on it for growth. That's why CEO Tim Cook is making a dramatic pivot to services-an area filled with risks and competition. On Monday, it will announce revamped video- and news-subscription services.

Nintendo to Launch Two New Switch Models

Nintendo plans to launch two new versions of its Switch gaming console as early as this summer, as the company seeks to sustain sales momentum for the product going into a crucial third year.