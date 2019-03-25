DOT Panel to Review FAA Approval Process for Boeing 737 MAX

The U.S. Department of Transportation is creating a special committee of experts to review the Federal Aviation Administration's safety approval process for Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX aircraft.

Airbus and China Sign Mega-Deal for 300 Aircraft

Airbus and China Aviation Supplies Holding have signed an agreement for the purchase of 300 aircraft, Airbus said Monday.

Red Hat Beats Wall Street Targets For Profit, Misses on Revenue in Latest Period

Red Hat Inc. swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $139.5 million, or 75 cents a share, beating Wall Street targets.

Apple Launches TV App, Credit Card, Subscription Services

The tech giant unveiled a suite of new products that extend its reach in entertainment, financial services, news and videogames in a major strategic shift.

Avenatti Charged With Bank Fraud, Attempted Extortion From Nike

Attorney Michael Avenatti, who seized the spotlight last year as a lawyer for adult-film actress Stormy Daniels, was arrested Monday and charged in two federal cases with wire fraud, bank fraud and attempting to extort more than $20 million from Nike.

Bayer, J&J to Pay $775 Million to Settle Xarelto Litigation

Johnson & Johnson and Bayer have agreed to pay $775 million to resolve claims that the blood thinner Xarelto causes excessive bleeding.

Shell Boosts Bet on North American LNG Exports

Royal Dutch Shell and Energy Transfer said they are pursuing plans to convert a liquefied-natural-gas import facility in Louisiana into an export terminal, a bet that the future of U.S. shale gas lies in selling it for higher prices in overseas markets.

Newmont Tries to End Revolt Over Goldcorp Deal With Special Dividend

Newmont Mining will issue a special dividend in an effort to quash a brewing shareholder revolt that could have torpedoed the company's takeover of Goldcorp, a deal that will create the world's largest gold miner.

Lyft Leading Wave of Startups Debuting With Giant Losses

With its IPO expected this week, Lyft will stand as the biggest test of the public market's appetite for money-losing companies since the dot-com era.

Ill-Fated Hewlett-Packard Deal Is Back in Court

A U.K. court commenced a fraud trial in which the successors to Hewlett-Packard are seeking damages from the company's $11.1 billion acquisition of software developer Autonomy in 2011.