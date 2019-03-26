McDonald's Buys Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield

McDonald's Corp. is buying Israeli Dynamic Yield Ltd., in a bid to improve in-store ordering and online marketing at the burger giant.

WeWork's Annual Loss Doubles to Nearly $2 Billion

WeWork said its loss last year doubled to nearly $2 billion, as the nine-year-old company spent heavily in an effort to rapidly expand its network of shared offices around the world.

Journal Shifts Strategy With Apple Deal

The Wall Street Journal signed on as a launch partner for Apple's $9.99-a-month news service, marking a shift in strategy meant to draw in new readers and paying subscribers without undercutting the publication's core business.

Cryptocurrency Miner Misses Hong Kong IPO

Bitmain Technologies, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining company, said it plans to list in the future, after a six-month deadline on its current listing application lapsed on Tuesday.

Activists Wage Fight at Bed Bath & Beyond

Legion Partners, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors together control a roughly 5% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and are preparing to launch a proxy fight to replace its entire 12-person board.

France's CMA CGM to Buy Chinese-Made Container Ships

French shipping operator CMA CGM has ordered 10 container megaships from state-owned China State Shipbuilding as part of a string of deals signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Airbus and China Sign Mega-Deal for 300 Aircraft

Airbus and China Aviation Supplies Holding have signed an agreement for the purchase of 300 aircraft, Airbus said Monday.

DOT Panel to Review FAA Approval Process for Boeing 737 MAX

The U.S. Department of Transportation is creating a special committee of experts to review the Federal Aviation Administration's safety approval process for Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX aircraft.

Wesfarmers Plans A$1.5 Billion Takeover of Rare Earths Miner Lynas

Wesfarmers said it has approached Lynas about a takeover that would value the rare earths miner at 1.5 billion Australian dollars (US$1.1 billion).

Red Hat Beats Wall Street Targets For Profit, Misses on Revenue in Latest Period

Red Hat Inc. swung to a fourth-quarter profit of $139.5 million, or 75 cents a share, beating Wall Street targets.