News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/26/2019 | 07:17am EDT
Uber Targets Middle East With $3.1 Billion Deal, Its Largest Ever

The ride-hailing giant is acquiring Middle Eastern rival Careem Networks, a deal that ends another cutthroat ride-hailing battle ahead of an expected initial public offering. 

 
Japan Watchdog Accuses Citigroup Unit of Manipulating Bonds Futures Market

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission recommended a $1.2 million fine for London-based Citigroup Global Markets. 

 
Don't Just 'Buy Now'! When Shopping on Amazon, You Need to Pay Attention

Not paying enough attention while shopping on Amazon can cost you money and time. From overpriced bulk items to sub-prime Prime deals, here are some things you should know before going on buy-button autopilot. 

 
Insurers Creating a Consumer Ratings Service for Cybersecurity

Some of the world's biggest insurers plan to work together on an assessment of the best cybersecurity defenses available to businesses, an unusual collaboration that highlights the rising dangers posed by digital hackers. 

 
Activists Wage Fight at Bed Bath & Beyond

Legion Partners, Macellum Advisors and Ancora Advisors together control a roughly 5% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and are preparing to launch a proxy fight to replace its entire 12-person board. 

 
Cousins Properties, Tier Reit to Merge in Office-Landlord Deal

Cousins Properties Inc. and Tier Reit Inc. have agreed to merge in a $5.9 billion all-stock deal, creating one of the largest Sunbelt office-building landlords. 

 
Cryptocurrency Miner Bitmain's Hong Kong IPO Application Lapses

Bitmain Technologies, the world's largest cryptocurrency mining company, said it plans to go public in the future after a six-month deadline on its current listing application lapsed. 

 
McDonald's Buys Israeli Digital Startup Dynamic Yield

McDonald's is buying Dynamic Yield in a bid to improve in-store ordering and online marketing, in a $300 million-plus deal that marks the fast-food chain's biggest acquisition in two decades. 

 
Airbus Shares Rise on China Mega-Deal

Shares in Airbus rose after the Franco-Dutch plane maker signed a mega-deal with China on Monday during Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Paris. 

 
France's CMA CGM to Buy Chinese-Made Container Ships

French shipping operator CMA CGM has ordered 10 container megaships from state-owned China State Shipbuilding as part of a string of deals signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

