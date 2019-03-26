GE Capital Pays $49 Million Over Petters Ponzi Scheme

General Electric Capital Corp. reached the deal with a bankruptcy trustee who is digging up money for investors in two Florida hedge funds that lost $650 million when the Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2008, according to court papers entered Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Apple, Qualcomm Trade Blows in Patent Fight

Apple and Qualcomm each notched victories from a U.S. trade body in their yearslong feud over patent licensing, hardening the divide between them ahead of a federal trial slated to begin next month.

Southwest 737 MAX Makes Emergency Landing in Florida

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX made an emergency landing in Orlando after an engine problem forced pilots to abort a flight to an aircraft parking facility in California.

Dish and Univision End Nine-Month Channel Blackout

Dish Network and Univision Communications agreed to end a nine-month standoff that left the satellite TV company without its most popular Spanish-language programming and drove many customers away.

Activists May Be Too Late at Bed Bath & Beyond

The home goods retailer's stock surged on Tuesday after activists launched a proxy fight, but investors should take the money and run as the chain may be beyond fixing.

KB Home Swings to a Profit, Revenue Declines

KB Home said it swung to a profit for its fiscal first quarter, but its total revenue fell 7% compared to a year earlier as the average home selling price declined.

Shoe Carnival Shares Up as 4Q Earnings Top Wall Street View

Shoe Carnival Inc. shares rose 18% after hours to $36.05 on Tuesday as the company reported fourth-quarter earnings that topped analysts' estimates.

Lyft to Price Shares Above Targeted Range of $62 to $68 in IPO

Lyft is expected to price its shares above the targeted range for its initial public offering, in a sign of strong investor demand ahead of the ride-hailing service's debut.

Google Launches Artificial Intelligence External Advisory Council

Google is setting up an advisory council to help oversee the development and use of artificial intelligence in research and products, the company said Tuesday in a blog post.

Uber Targets Middle East With $3.1 Billion Deal, Its Largest Ever

The ride-hailing giant is acquiring Middle Eastern rival Careem Networks, a deal that ends another cutthroat ride-hailing battle ahead of an expected initial public offering.