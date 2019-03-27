GE Capital Pays $49 Million Over Petters Ponzi Scheme

General Electric Capital Corp. reached the deal with a bankruptcy trustee who is digging up money for investors in two Florida hedge funds that lost $650 million when the Ponzi scheme collapsed in 2008, according to court papers entered Tuesday in the U.S. District Court in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Apple, Qualcomm Trade Blows in Patent Fight

Apple and Qualcomm each notched victories from a U.S. trade body in their yearslong feud over patent licensing, hardening the divide between them ahead of a federal trial slated to begin next month.

Southwest 737 MAX Makes Emergency Landing in Florida

A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX made an emergency landing in Orlando after an engine problem forced pilots to abort a flight to an aircraft parking facility in California.

Higher U.S. Import Tariffs Could Dent Earnings, Credit Ratings at European Car Makers, S&P Says

President Trump last year threatened to impose a tariff of up to 25% on car imports, sparking concern among European car manufacturers.

Dish and Univision End Nine-Month Channel Blackout

Dish Network and Univision Communications agreed to end a nine-month standoff that left the satellite TV company without its most popular Spanish-language programming and drove many customers away.

China Targets Canadian Glencore Unit in Canola Crackdown

China has revoked the permit for a second Canadian-based grain handler to ship canola seed into the world's second-largest economy, reinforcing fears among grain growers that they have become collateral damage in the diplomatic dispute between Ottawa and Beijing over a detained Huawei executive.

Apple Makes Friendly With Rivals' Devices

Apple's push into services means breaking from a business strategy centered on selling gadgets and software that were inextricably linked, keeping rivals' devices at a distance.

Malware Attack on Asus Computers Raises Concerns

Hackers infected computers made by Asustek by embedding malware in the company's automatic software updates, a sophisticated attack that raises questions about how to tackle such security threats.

J.C. Penney Taps New CFO as Retailer Fights Falling Sales

J.C. Penney named a new finance chief, filling the post after a nearly six-month vacancy as the retailer battles falling sales and searches for a turnaround strategy.

Judge Clears Mercuria Energy Takeover of Fuel Supplier Aegean Marine

A bankruptcy judge said he would approve Mercuria Energy Group's takeover of marine fuel supplier Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, setting up Aegean's exit from chapter 11.