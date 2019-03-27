Boeing Reviews More 737 MAX Systems as It Completes Software Update

A Boeing official said the company is conducting a broader audit of systems on the 737 MAX aircraft in addition to the stall-prevention feature suspected of playing a role in two crashes, but hasn't found anything of concern.

WarnerMedia Offers Buyouts to Turner Employees Amid Restructuring

AT&T's WarnerMedia took steps to reduce headcount at its Turner unit, which was essentially dissolved as a result of a wide-ranging restructuring announced earlier this month.

Saudi Aramco to Buy 70% Stake in State Petrochemicals Firm Sabic

Saudi Arabia's national oil company has agreed to buy a majority stake in the kingdom's petrochemicals firm for $69.1 billion, giving Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's agenda a giant jolt of cash.

Southwest Flags Bullish Outlook Despite 737 MAX Groundings

Southwest Airlines cut Boeing's 737 MAX jets from its schedule for another month but offered a bullish outlook for air-travel demand in the second quarter, triggering a rally for shares in the sector.

Facebook Vows to Block White Nationalism, Separatism on Site

Facebook said it would begin banning content that praises or represents white nationalism and white separatism on its Facebook and Instagram platforms next week.

U.S. Penalty Tips ZTE to $1 Billion Loss

China's ZTE posted a loss of more than $1 billion in 2018 due to a fine paid to U.S. authorities last year as penalty for breaking a settlement resolving sanctions-busting sales to Iran and North Korea.

Barclays Investment Bank Boss Steps Down as Part of Broad Restructuring

Barclays said the head of its investment bank will leave, as Chief Executive Jes Staley restructures the division while battling an activist investor.

Insurers' $15.3 Billion Merger Creates Big Provider of Government Plans

Centene agreed to buy competitor WellCare Health Plans for around $15.3 billion, creating a giant in the business of managing government health programs.

Logistics Firm Ryder System Names New CFO as It Looks to Cut Costs, Expand Business

Scott Parker will join Miami, Fla.-based Ryder as executive vice president and chief financial officer on April 5, with current CFO Art Garcia to retire.

Parmalat vs. Citigroup: 15 Years After Italian Scandal, Court Fight Rages On

An Italian court ruled in favor of Parmalat's owner in a long-standing dispute with Citigroup, which has argued that it was a victim of the dairy company's massive fraud, which is still reverberating 15 years later.