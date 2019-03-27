Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial

A jury awarded more than $80 million in damages to a California resident the jurors found contracted cancer from exposure to Bayer's Roundup weedkillers.

Lyft Boosts Its IPO Price Range

Lyft raised its targeted price range to $70 to $72 a share for its initial public offering, a move that indicates burgeoning demand for its shares.

U.S. Orders Chinese Firm to Sell Grindr App

U.S. national-security officials have ordered Beijing Kunlun Tech to sell gay-dating app Grindr, citing the risk that the personal data it collects could be exploited by China to blackmail individuals with security clearances.

Brazil's Vale Reports 4Q Net Income of $3.8 Billion on Higher Prices, Lower Costs

Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale said profit increased in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, helped by higher prices and lower freight costs.

Lululemon Trounces Nike, Barely Breaks a Sweat

Athleisure company Lululemon easily exceeded analyst estimates and raised guidance, in sharp contrast to Nike.

Stanley Black & Decker Settles Iran Sanctions Case for $1.9 Million

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and Chinese subsidiary Jiangsu Guoqiang Tools Co. agreed to pay roughly $1.9 million to settle allegations they violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Treasury Department said Wednesday.

ON Semiconductor to Buy Quantenna

ON Semiconductor has agreed to buy Quantenna Communications in a deal with an equity value of about $1.07 billion.

Trump Says Google CEO Told Him He's Committed to U.S. Military, 'Not Chinese'

President Trump said that the chief executive officer of Alphabet Inc.'s Google unit expressed his company's commitment to the U.S. military, "not Chinese military," during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

Ex-TPG Growth Head Denies Using College-Admissions 'Side Door'

Former TPG executive William McGlashan Jr. in a federal court filing denied some of the accusations against him in the college-admissions cheating scandal.

PG&E Wins Court Approval on $5.5 Billion Bankruptcy Loan

Hit with claims for an estimated $30 billion in damages from years of wildfires sparked by its equipment, PG&E said the financing is essential to stabilize its business during a chapter 11 proceeding that is expected to last for years.