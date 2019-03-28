Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/28/2019 | 05:16am EDT
Daimler, Geely Deepen Bond With Electric City-Car Venture

Daimler and Chinese auto maker Geely have agreed to create a joint venture in China to transform Daimler's struggling Smart compact city car into a global all-electric brand. 

 
Jury Awards Over $80 Million to California Man in Roundup Trial

A jury awarded more than $80 million in damages to a California resident the jurors found contracted cancer from exposure to Bayer's Roundup weedkillers. 

 
Lyft Boosts Its IPO Price Range

Lyft raised its targeted price range to $70 to $72 a share for its initial public offering, a move that indicates burgeoning demand for its shares. 

 
U.S. Orders Chinese Firm to Sell Grindr App Over Blackmail Risk

U.S. national-security officials have ordered Beijing Kunlun Tech to sell gay-dating app Grindr, citing the risk that the personal data it collects could be exploited by China to blackmail individuals with security clearances. 

 
Murray Energy Wins Bid for Bankrupt Mission Coal's Assets

Murray Energy said Mission-a producer of coal for steelmaking-accepted its bid for three mining complexes in Alabama and West Virginia. 

 
Brazil's Vale Reports 4Q Net Income of $3.8 Billion on Higher Prices, Lower Costs

Brazilian iron-ore giant Vale said profit increased in the fourth quarter from the previous three months, helped by higher prices and lower freight costs. 

 
Lululemon Trounces Nike, Barely Breaks a Sweat

Athleisure company Lululemon easily exceeded analyst estimates and raised guidance, in sharp contrast to Nike. 

 
Stanley Black & Decker Settles Iran Sanctions Case for $1.9 Million

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. and Chinese subsidiary Jiangsu Guoqiang Tools Co. agreed to pay roughly $1.9 million to settle allegations they violated U.S. sanctions against Iran, the Treasury Department said Wednesday. 

 
ON Semiconductor to Buy Quantenna

ON Semiconductor has agreed to buy Quantenna Communications in a deal with an equity value of about $1.07 billion. 

 
Trump Says Google CEO Told Him He's Committed to U.S. Military, 'Not Chinese'

President Trump said that the chief executive officer of Alphabet's Google unit expressed his company's commitment to the U.S. military, "not Chinese military," during their meeting at the White House on Wednesday.

