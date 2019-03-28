Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/28/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Capital Question Clouds Deutsche Bank Merger Talks

One of the big questions surrounding Deutsche Bank's possible merger with Commerzbank is how much capital it might need to raise from shareholders to finance the deal. 

 
Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan Steps Down

The bank chief's departure ended a 31-year career at Wells Fargo and an arduous two-and-a-half-year effort to get the company back on solid footing after a fake-account scandal erupted in 2016. 

 
Wheels Come Off Wells Fargo Stagecoach Yet Again

The lender is still a long way from cleaning up the mess as Tim Sloan steps down. 

 
Morgan Stanley's No. 2 Executive to Retire

Morgan Stanley's second-in-command, Colm Kelleher, is retiring, opening a seat whose filling will signal the Wall Street firm's likely heir apparent. 

 
Boeing Sued Over Ethiopian Crash

The family of a passenger killed in an Ethiopian Airlines crash earlier this month sued Boeing in a U.S. court, broadening the litigation faced by the plane maker over its 737 MAX jetliner. 

 
WTO Rules U.S. Has Failed to Eliminate Illegal Aid for Boeing

The World Trade Organization Thursday handed the European Union a victory in a protracted trade battle with the U.S. over plane subsidies given to Boeing, moving the EU closer to imposing potentially large retaliatory tariffs. 

 
California Governor Disapproves of Proposed PG&E Board

California Gov. Gavin Newsom strongly criticized what he described as plans by PG&E Corp. to stack its board of directors with hedge fund financiers interested in "prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety." 

 
Deutsche Bank Plans New Electronic Stock-Trading Venture

Deutsche Bank plans to launch a new electronic platform where it will trade U.S. stocks directly with large clients, instead of matching buyers and sellers for a fee like Wall Street banks typically do. 

 
Vale Cites Sales Impact of Dam Disaster

Brazilian iron-ore mining giant Vale said the Brumadinho dam disaster could cut its sales volume by as much as 75 million metric tons this year as it focuses on safety. 

 
Veteran Deal Maker Leaves Charterhouse Capital Partners

Partner Frank van den Bosch left at the end of 2018 after nearly 15 years at the firm, a spokeswoman for the London-based private-equity company confirmed.

