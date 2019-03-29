Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/29/2019 | 07:16am EDT
Boeing 737 MAX Stall Preventer Believed Activated in Ethiopian Crash

Officials investigating the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX in Ethiopia have reached a preliminary conclusion that a suspect flight-control feature automatically activated before the plane nose-dived into the ground. 

 
Huawei Shakes Off U.S. Offensive to Post Strong Results

The Chinese technology giant said revenue rose 20% last year to $107 billion, signaling that a U.S.-led campaign to block its rise wasn't curbing its core business. 

 
AstraZeneca Strikes $6.9 Billion Cancer Deal With Japanese Firm

AstraZeneca has agreed to pay Japan's Daiichi Sankyo up to $6.9 billion for part of the rights to a promising next-generation cancer treatment, as the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical group continues to strengthen its oncology drug pipeline. 

 
Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan Steps Down

The bank chief's departure ended a 31-year career at Wells Fargo and an arduous 2 1/2 -year effort to get the company back on solid footing after a fake-account scandal erupted in 2016. 

 
Whistleblower Says Jackson Hewitt Lied to Get Tax Credits

A former Jackson Hewitt executive told a task force investigating New Jersey's corporate tax-incentive program that the company lied about its plans to leave the state to secure $2.7 million in tax credits. 

 
Capital Question Clouds Deutsche Bank Merger Talks

One of the big questions surrounding Deutsche Bank's possible merger with Commerzbank is how much capital it might need to raise from shareholders to finance the deal. 

 
State Street CIO Sparks Culture Change Around Problem-Solving

State Street's chief information officer is shaking up how the 227-year-old bank tests new ideas, an effort that has brought new services such as a chatbot for investors and a blockchain-based auditing system. 

 
Morgan Stanley's No. 2 Executive to Retire

Morgan Stanley's second-in-command, Colm Kelleher, is retiring, opening a seat whose filling will signal the Wall Street firm's likely heir apparent. 

 
WTO Rules U.S. Has Failed to Eliminate Illegal Aid for Boeing

The World Trade Organization Thursday handed the European Union a victory in a protracted trade battle with the U.S. over plane subsidies given to Boeing, moving the EU closer to imposing potentially large retaliatory tariffs. 

 
California Governor Disapproves of Proposed PG&E Board

California Gov. Gavin Newsom strongly criticized what he described as plans by PG&E Corp. to stack its board of directors with hedge fund financiers interested in "prioritizing quick profits for Wall Street over public safety."

07:32aEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Daily News 29 / 03 / 2019
PU
07:31aStrike to cut output at Shell's Pernis oil refinery from April 8 - union
RE
07:27aTHE RUSSIAN JOURNAL OF MONEY AND FINANCE : Best-performing indicators to forecast Russian GDP growth and the effects of fiscal devaluation on the small economy
PU
07:20aOil set for biggest quarterly rise since 2009 amid OPEC cuts, sanctions
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07:05aInclusive Fitness Approach Strengthens People of All Abilities
SE
06:58aChina will fend off cross-border capital flow risks - FX regulator
RE
06:55aNo-deal Brexit will hit eastern Europe, Turkey trade - EBRD
RE
