News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/29/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Lyft Shares Open at $87.24, Up 21% From IPO Price of $72

Lyft's shares jumped 21% in their stock-trading debut, as investors gobbled up the first public opportunity to buy into the future of ride hailing. The $87.24 opening price gives Lyft a valuation of roughly $30 billion. 

 
Help Wanted: Wells Fargo Board Seeks CEO to Charm Washington, Fix Bank

Wells Fargo & Co.'s board is on the hunt for a new chief executive who can appease regulators while repairing the bank's battered operations. It won't be easy. 

 
Boeing 737 MAX Stall Preventer Believed Activated in Ethiopian Crash

Officials investigating the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX in Ethiopia have reached a preliminary conclusion that a suspect flight-control feature automatically activated before the plane nose-dived. 

 
Lyft IPO Feeds War Chest of Japan's Online-Shopping King

The debut of Lyft shares at a valuation of $24 billion marks the arrival of Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani to the list of Silicon Valley's venture-capital heavyweights. 

 
Endeavor Sets Stage for Late-2019 IPO

Endeavor LLC, the international entertainment and marketing colossus that owns Hollywood's biggest talent agency and the Ultimate Fighting Championship league, is kicking its plans for an initial public offering into high gear. 

 
BlackBerry Swings to a Profit in 4Q

BlackBerry swung to a profit in its fiscal fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations in both the top and bottom lines. 

 
Huawei Shakes Off U.S. Offensive to Post Strong Results

The Chinese technology giant said revenue rose 20% last year to $107 billion, signaling that a U.S.-led campaign to block its rise wasn't curbing its core business. 

 
AstraZeneca Strikes $6.9 Billion Cancer Deal With Japanese Firm

AstraZeneca has agreed to pay up to $6.9 billion to Japan's Daiichi-Sankyo for the shared rights to a new cancer drug, as the British drugmaker further expands its presence in oncology. 

 
PepsiCo Executive Leaving for Top Post at Albertsons

PepsiCo said Vivek Sankaran, who it recently tapped to lead its North American food operations, is leaving the company to become president and chief executive of grocery-store operator Albertsons. 

 
CarMax Reports Stronger 4Q Profit

CarMax said profit rose 58% in the fourth quarter as the company recorded a higher tax charge in the comparable quarter a year ago from the tax overhaul law.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:37pEuro zone inaction leaves ECB to step into the breach again
RE
01:35pTrade hopes spark Wall Street rally; S&P set for best quarter since 2009
RE
01:33pOil set for best quarterly rise since 2009 on OPEC cuts, sanctions
RE
01:30pU.K. Companies Say New Electronic Tax Reporting Rules Add to Brexit Burden
DJ
01:28pSales of New Homes Surge After Stagnating for Months
DJ
01:22pPAUL D TONKO : Tonko, Wenstrup Push for Day to Honor Active Duty Troops
PU
01:22pEFTA EUROPEAN FREE TRADE ASSOCIATION : EEA Joint Committee reduces backlog by record number of acts
PU
01:22pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Personal Income Edges Up in February
PU
01:22pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Solid Growth for New Homes Sales
PU
01:17pFed's Quarles Endorses Patient Approach Toward Future Policy Adjustments -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
MOST READ NEWS

1HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares fly off the shelves as turnaround strategy shows promise
2GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP : GOLDMAN SACHS : fined £34m by City watchdog
3DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED : AstraZeneca pays up to $6.9 billion in Daiichi Sankyo cancer deal
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Electronic Stock-Trading Venture Unveiled
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : Vestas to strengthen Mercury's renewable portfolio by delivering its first wind asset

