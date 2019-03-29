Lyft Shares Open at $87.24, Up 21% From IPO Price of $72

Lyft's shares jumped 21% in their stock-trading debut, as investors gobbled up the first public opportunity to buy into the future of ride hailing. The $87.24 opening price gives Lyft a valuation of roughly $30 billion.

Help Wanted: Wells Fargo Board Seeks CEO to Charm Washington, Fix Bank

Wells Fargo & Co.'s board is on the hunt for a new chief executive who can appease regulators while repairing the bank's battered operations. It won't be easy.

Boeing 737 MAX Stall Preventer Believed Activated in Ethiopian Crash

Officials investigating the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX in Ethiopia have reached a preliminary conclusion that a suspect flight-control feature automatically activated before the plane nose-dived.

Lyft IPO Feeds War Chest of Japan's Online-Shopping King

The debut of Lyft shares at a valuation of $24 billion marks the arrival of Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani to the list of Silicon Valley's venture-capital heavyweights.

Endeavor Sets Stage for Late-2019 IPO

Endeavor LLC, the international entertainment and marketing colossus that owns Hollywood's biggest talent agency and the Ultimate Fighting Championship league, is kicking its plans for an initial public offering into high gear.

BlackBerry Swings to a Profit in 4Q

BlackBerry swung to a profit in its fiscal fourth quarter, beating analysts' expectations in both the top and bottom lines.

Huawei Shakes Off U.S. Offensive to Post Strong Results

The Chinese technology giant said revenue rose 20% last year to $107 billion, signaling that a U.S.-led campaign to block its rise wasn't curbing its core business.

AstraZeneca Strikes $6.9 Billion Cancer Deal With Japanese Firm

AstraZeneca has agreed to pay up to $6.9 billion to Japan's Daiichi-Sankyo for the shared rights to a new cancer drug, as the British drugmaker further expands its presence in oncology.

PepsiCo Executive Leaving for Top Post at Albertsons

PepsiCo said Vivek Sankaran, who it recently tapped to lead its North American food operations, is leaving the company to become president and chief executive of grocery-store operator Albertsons.

CarMax Reports Stronger 4Q Profit

CarMax said profit rose 58% in the fourth quarter as the company recorded a higher tax charge in the comparable quarter a year ago from the tax overhaul law.