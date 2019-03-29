Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

03/29/2019 | 07:16pm EDT
Apple Cancels AirPower Charging Pad

Apple said it canceled its wireless charging mat called AirPower, marking a rare product cancellation after the company promised it to customers nearly two years ago. 

 
Starboard Drops Campaign Against Bristol-Myers Deal

Investment firm Starboard is dropping its campaign against Bristol-Myers Squibb's acquisition of Celgene after two influential proxy advisory firms recommended shareholders approve the proposed deal. 

 
Trump Moves Again to Clear Path for Keystone XL Pipeline

President Trump removed a roadblock to construction of TransCanada's Keystone XL oil pipeline, issuing a permit that effectively allows the much-delayed project to move forward without further federal environmental review. 

 
Versum Rejects Bid But Says Will Hold Talks With Germany's Merck

Versum Materials said its board rejected Merck's unsolicited $48-a-share tender offer but said it will hold talks for a potentially better deal with the German pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals company. 

 
Lyft Shares Surge in Trading Debut

Lyft's shares closed up 8.7% to $78.29 as investors seized the first public opportunity to buy into the future of ride hailing. At its recent price, Lyft had a valuation of roughly $26.5 billion. 

 
Wells Fargo Seeks a CEO to Charm Washington, Fix Bank

Wells Fargo's board is on the hunt for a new chief executive who can appease regulators while repairing the bank's battered operations. It won't be easy. 

 
Boeing 737 MAX Stall Preventer Believed Activated in Ethiopian Crash

Officials investigating the fatal crash of a Boeing 737 MAX in Ethiopia have reached a preliminary conclusion that a suspect flight-control feature automatically activated before the plane nose-dived. 

 
PepsiCo Executive Leaving for Top Post at Albertsons

PepsiCo Inc. said Vivek Sankaran, who it recently tapped to lead its North American food operations, is leaving the company on April 12 to become president and chief executive of grocery-store operator Albertsons Cos. 

 
PetSmart Lenders Win a Battle in Dispute Over Chewy.com Share Transfers

A judge has ruled that PetSmart will have to hand over some documents it had sought to shield in a legal battle with lenders over the transfer of shares of its Chewy.com online subsidiary. 

 
Lyft IPO Feeds War Chest of Japan's Online-Shopping King

The debut of Lyft shares at a valuation of $24 billion marks the arrival of Japanese billionaire Hiroshi Mikitani to the list of Silicon Valley's venture-capital heavyweights.

