News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/01/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Between Two Deadly Crashes, Boeing Moved Haltingly to Make 737 MAX Fixes

Recent congressional testimony, as well as interviews with executives, regulators and others suggest the American aviation industry had an overly U.S.-centric view about how to handle safety issues, and often a dismissive view of overseas pilots. The speed of Boeing's response is now a matter of various investigations. 

 
U.S. Regulator Opens Probe Into Kia, Hyundai Over Vehicle Fires

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating noncrash fires on Kia and Hyundai vehicles after receiving reports of more than 100 injuries and one death. 

 
A Different Dow Emerges Following Merger With DuPont

Less than two years after Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. shook up the chemical industry with a blockbuster merger valued at more than $120 billion, the combined company is in the process of breaking into three. 

 
Big Banks Reach for Small Deals as Merger Boom Slows

Investment bankers across Wall Street are tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other, to win business advising smaller companies on deals-assignments they would have scoffed at a few years ago. 

 
Slack Chooses NYSE for Direct Listing

Slack Technologies has selected the New York Stock Exchange for the direct listing of its shares, the second time a major company has picked the exchange to host its unorthodox initial public offering. 

 
Amazon Cuts More Prices at Whole Foods

Amazon.com is planning to cut prices on hundreds of items at Whole Foods stores this week, as the e-commerce giant seeks to change the chain's high-cost image amid intense competition among grocers. 

 
Facebook Is Making Enemies, Not Friends

Facebook wants a regulator, but the government doesn't want the job. 

 
Paul Jacobs Retreats From Qualcomm Takeover Quest

Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs, who was ousted last year as a company director, has dropped his effort to take the chip giant private, instead choosing to focus on his networking startup Xcom Labs. 

 
Lyft Shares Falter on Second Trading Day

Shares of Lyft Inc. dropped sharply Monday, falling below their IPO price on their second day of trading. 

 
DSV Reaches Panalpina Merger Deal After Increasing Offer

The Danish logistics provider's all-stock offer will see it pay 2.375 DSV shares for each Panalpina share, implying an offer price of CHF195.8 a share.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:17aWhat Modern Monetary Theory Gets Right and Wrong -- Streetwise
DJ
12:08aThe New York Times and CB Insights Names Todd Chaffee, Somesh Dash, and Eric Liaw to the Top 100 Venture Capitalists List
BU
12:07aApple, luxury brands drop China prices as VAT cuts come into effect
RE
12:03aAustralia's RBA Cash Rate Target Unchanged at 1.5%
DJ
04/01Southeast Asian markets rise as positive U.S., China factory data eases slowdown worries
RE
04/01Saudi Arabia may keep May crude prices little changed
RE
04/01STATE GOVERNMENT OF WESTERN AUSTRALIA : FMG's $3.7 billion Iron Bridge project to create thousands of jobs
PU
04/01Manufacturing rebound lifts Asian shares to seven-month highs
RE
04/01NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
