Between Two Deadly Crashes, Boeing Moved Haltingly to Make 737 MAX Fixes

Recent congressional testimony, as well as interviews with executives, regulators and others suggest the American aviation industry had an overly U.S.-centric view about how to handle safety issues, and often a dismissive view of overseas pilots. The speed of Boeing's response is now a matter of various investigations.

U.S. Regulator Opens Probe Into Kia, Hyundai Over Vehicle Fires

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating noncrash fires on Kia and Hyundai vehicles after receiving reports of more than 100 injuries and one death.

A Different Dow Emerges Following Merger With DuPont

Less than two years after Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. shook up the chemical industry with a blockbuster merger valued at more than $120 billion, the combined company is in the process of breaking into three.

Big Banks Reach for Small Deals as Merger Boom Slows

Investment bankers across Wall Street are tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other, to win business advising smaller companies on deals-assignments they would have scoffed at a few years ago.

Slack Chooses NYSE for Direct Listing

Slack Technologies has selected the New York Stock Exchange for the direct listing of its shares, the second time a major company has picked the exchange to host its unorthodox initial public offering.

Amazon Cuts More Prices at Whole Foods

Amazon.com is planning to cut prices on hundreds of items at Whole Foods stores this week, as the e-commerce giant seeks to change the chain's high-cost image amid intense competition among grocers.

Facebook Is Making Enemies, Not Friends

Facebook wants a regulator, but the government doesn't want the job.

Paul Jacobs Retreats From Qualcomm Takeover Quest

Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs, who was ousted last year as a company director, has dropped his effort to take the chip giant private, instead choosing to focus on his networking startup Xcom Labs.

Lyft Shares Falter on Second Trading Day

Shares of Lyft Inc. dropped sharply Monday, falling below their IPO price on their second day of trading.

DSV Reaches Panalpina Merger Deal After Increasing Offer

The Danish logistics provider's all-stock offer will see it pay 2.375 DSV shares for each Panalpina share, implying an offer price of CHF195.8 a share.