News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

04/02/2019 | 03:16am EDT
Between Two Deadly Crashes, Boeing Moved Haltingly to Make 737 MAX Fixes

Recent congressional testimony, as well as interviews with executives, regulators and others suggest the American aviation industry had an overly U.S.-centric view about how to handle safety issues, and often a dismissive view of overseas pilots. The speed of Boeing's response is now a matter of various investigations. 

 
U.S. Regulator Opens Probe Into Kia, Hyundai Over Vehicle Fires

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating noncrash fires on Kia and Hyundai vehicles after receiving reports of more than 100 injuries and one death. 

 
A Different Dow Emerges Following Merger With DuPont

Less than two years after Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. shook up the chemical industry with a blockbuster merger valued at more than $120 billion, the combined company is in the process of breaking into three. 

 
Big Banks Reach for Small Deals as Merger Boom Slows

Investment bankers across Wall Street are tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other, to win business advising smaller companies on deals-assignments they would have scoffed at a few years ago. 

 
Slack Chooses NYSE for Direct Listing

Slack Technologies has selected the New York Stock Exchange for the direct listing of its shares, the second time a major company has picked the exchange to host its unorthodox initial public offering. 

 
Amazon Cuts More Prices at Whole Foods

Amazon.com is planning to cut prices on hundreds of items at Whole Foods stores this week, as the e-commerce giant seeks to change the chain's high-cost image amid intense competition among grocers. 

 
Facebook Is Making Enemies, Not Friends

Facebook wants a regulator, but the government doesn't want the job. 

 
Paul Jacobs Retreats From Qualcomm Takeover Quest

Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs, who was ousted last year as a company director, has dropped his effort to take the chip giant private, instead choosing to focus on his networking startup Xcom Labs. 

 
Lyft Shares Falter on Second Trading Day

Shares of Lyft Inc. dropped sharply Monday, falling below their IPO price on their second day of trading. 

 
DSV Reaches Panalpina Merger Deal After Increasing Offer

The Danish logistics provider's all-stock offer will see it pay 2.375 DSV shares for each Panalpina share, implying an offer price of CHF195.8 a share.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:26aDP EURASIA : Pizza firm DP Eurasia falls to net loss on forex, debt costs
RE
03:25aJapan-U.S. trade talks likely to be held April 15-16
RE
03:24aFrench oil major Total launches full-field production on Angola's Kaombo
RE
03:22aSandals under scrutiny as Indonesia tightens safety rules
RE
03:22aSteinhoff investors to extend suspension of legal battle
RE
03:19aSouth Africa's rand softer as Moody's relief rally fades
RE
03:17aADB ASIAN DEVELOPMENT BANK : Training Supports DemirBank to Expand Trade Finance in Kyrgyz Republic
PU
03:17aMRC MEKONG RIVER COMMISSION : Morocco invites CEO for visit and will support MRC with irrigation training and renewable energy assessment
PU
03:16aCARLOS GHOSN : Ghosn's lawyers ask his trial be separate from those of Nissan, ex-director Kelly
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
