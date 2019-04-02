BlackRock Launches Sweeping Overhaul in Bid to Boost Growth

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, is undertaking its most sweeping organizational overhaul in a decade as it wrestles with how to keep its empire growing.

Walgreens Cuts Earnings Guidance After Challenging Second Quarter

Walgreens Boots Alliance cut its earnings expectations for the fiscal year after the drugstore chain said it faced its most difficult quarter since the merger of Alliance Boots and Walgreens.

Big Banks Reach for Small Deals as Merger Boom Slows

Investment bankers across Wall Street are tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other, to win business advising smaller companies on deals-assignments they would have scoffed at a few years ago.

WhatsApp Adds Tip Line to Fight Misinformation in India

Ahead of national elections that start next week, Facebook's WhatsApp enables users to point out dubious information for debunking.

Tech, Health Firms Race to Help Consumers Manage Personal Data

Technology and health-care companies-spurred by recent Trump administration moves-are competing to develop ways for consumers to corral their health data, prompting concerns about privacy and control.

Startup Celo Aims to Make Crypto Accessible to Mainstream Mobile Users

Cryptocurrencies have struggled in their attempts to create an accessible way for mainstream users to become early adopters of the technology.

Exxon Mobil to Spend Millions on Singapore Expansion

Exxon Mobil said it will proceed with a multibillion-dollar expansion of its Singapore manufacturing complex.

A Different Dow Emerges Following Merger With DuPont

Less than two years after Dow Chemical Co. and DuPont Co. shook up the chemical industry with a blockbuster merger valued at more than $120 billion, the combined company is in the process of breaking into three.

Slack Chooses NYSE for Direct Listing

Slack Technologies has selected the New York Stock Exchange for the direct listing of its shares, the second time a major company has picked the exchange to host its unorthodox initial public offering.

Paul Jacobs Retreats From Qualcomm Takeover Quest

Former Qualcomm CEO Paul Jacobs, who was ousted last year as a company director, has dropped his effort to take the chip giant private, instead choosing to focus on his networking startup Xcom Labs.