More Neiman Marcus Creditors Sign On to Debt Deal

Neiman Marcus extended the deadline for loan and bondholders to sign on to a debt swap until the end of the week, as the retailer moved closer to getting enough support for the deal that would push out the due dates on its debt.

Superdry Board Resigns as Cofounder Returns

Superdry PLC said Tuesday that Chairman Peter Bamford, Chief Executive Euan Sutherland and Chief Financial Officer Ed Barker have all resigned, as cofounder Julian Dunkerton and Peter Williams were elected as directors.

U.S. Auto Sales Stumbled in First Quarter

Major auto makers posted declines in U.S. sales for the first quarter, adding pressure on car companies already grappling with weaker conditions in important markets globally.

Walgreens, Squeezed by Drug Prices, Slashes Outlook

Walgreens cut its earnings expectations for the fiscal year after the drugstore chain said it made less money on prescription drugs. Its shares fell sharply.

Wynn Executives Part of Coverup to Protect Steve Wynn, Regulators Say

Wynn Resorts executives and outside counsel were part of a coverup to protect founder Steve Wynn from sexual misconduct allegations, according to an investigation completed by Massachusetts regulators.

BlackRock Launches Sweeping Overhaul in Bid to Boost Growth

BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, is undertaking its most sweeping organizational overhaul in a decade as it wrestles with how to keep its empire growing.

Delta Gives Upbeat Revenue, Earnings Outlook

Delat Air Lines boosted its first-quarter financial guidance and announced a fresh credit-card deal with American Express, helping boost its shares.

Big Banks Reach for Small Deals as Merger Boom Slows

Investment bankers across Wall Street are tripping over themselves, and sometimes each other, to win business advising smaller companies on deals-assignments they would have scoffed at a few years ago.

WhatsApp Adds Tip Line to Fight Misinformation in India

Ahead of national elections that start next week, Facebook's WhatsApp enables users to point out dubious information for debunking.

Firms Race to Help Consumers Manage Health-Care Records

Technology and health-care companies-spurred by recent Trump administration moves-are competing to develop ways for consumers to corral their health data, prompting concerns about privacy and control.